Attorney General Ken Paxton and National Coalition Sue New York to Stop Unconstitutional Attempt to Destroy American Energy Industry

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton and a coalition of attorneys general have sued New York over its blatantly unconstitutional law that seeks to destroy America’s energy industry.

Titled the Climate Change Superfund Act, New York’s law would retroactively fine coal, natural gas, and oil producers an astonishing $75 billion for emissions dating back to 2000. The producers targeted by the law do not even have to operate in New York to be fined. The money collected would then be used to fund “infrastructure” projects in New York state. The Act is unconstitutional in several respects and further runs afoul of the federal Clean Air Act, which regulates emissions across state lines.

“New York’s law is nothing more than an unconstitutional shakedown of vital American energy industries that form the bedrock of our national economic independence. In return for keeping the lights on and fueling our manufacturing, energy producers are being targeted for destruction by the left-wing policies of New York radicals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The negative impact of this unconstitutional law will extend far beyond New York, and I am proud to stand with by fellow Attorneys General to stop this from happening.”

The West Virginia-led lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York Albany Division and was joined by 21 other states including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, and South Carolina. Several industry groups such as the West Virginia Coal Association, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia are also parties to the suit.

To read the filing, click here.