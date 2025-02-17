The Women’s Fund Hosts 10th Annual Wine Dinner: Toast to Resilience

Save the Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at The Astorian

HOUSTON (February 17, 2025) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is pleased to announce the 10th Annual Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at The Astorian, 2500 Summer St., Houston 77007.

Proceeds from the event support The Women’s Fund programs that serve to educate girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness.

Chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames will welcome guests while honoring the inaugural Toast to Resilience Class – a distinguished group of honorees whose leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication reflect the very heart of the organization’s mission. Each honoree has championed the resilience of women and girls in the community, inspiring others to rise, thrive, and lead with confidence.

Gina Gaston Elie will be honored with the Resilient Heart Award; Paulina and Jim McGrath with the Visionary Spirit Award; and Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown with the Champions of Community Award.

The evening will include an exquisite four-course meal catered by Jackson & Company with wine pairings, a silent auction, big board and live auction.

The Women’s Fund invites everyone to an extraordinary evening of outstanding entertainment, fine dining, and wine to support the organization’s mission to help more adolescent girls and women lead happier, healthier, and more resilient lives. For information on The Women’s Fund, including details about the 10th Annual Wine Dinner sponsorship and individual tickets, visit Event Details .

For more than 46 years, The Women’s Fund has provided Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health and resiliency skills. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 7,500 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 5,000 publications each year at no cost.

For information on The Women’s Fund including details about the wine dinner sponsorship and individual tickets, please contact Linda Rhodes at 713-623-6543 or linda@thewomensfund.org.

WHEN: WHERE: COST: Thursday, April 24, 2025, 6:30 p.m. The Astorian 2500 Summer Street Houston 77007 Grand Cru Presenting Sponsor: $25,000 Premier Cru Sponsor: $15,000 Reserve Sponsor: $10,000 Estate Sponsor: $6,000 Heritage Sponsor: $3,000 Reserve VIP Tickets for two: $2,000 Individual Tickets: $750 Auction Sponsor: $10,000 Floral Sponsor: $7,500 Dinner Course Sponsor: $5,000 Print Sponsor: $5,000 Valet Sponsor: $5,000 each Champagne Sponsor: $2,500 Cocktail Sponsor: $2,500

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education classes, community seminars, programs, and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.