Thank you to all shoppers who visited Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Fruit Tree Sale

THANK YOU to all the shoppers who visited the Fort Bend County Master Gardener Fruit Tree Sale on Saturday, Feb. 15. More than 615 people attended the 25th annual fruit tree sale, which featured approximately 1,200 trees. Fewer than 10 trees were left when the sale ended in Barn H at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. Sale proceeds support The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Inc., a non-profit organization whose purpose is to disseminate research-backed horticulture advice to residents of Fort Bend County, in support of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Master Gardeners invite you to their spring vegetable/herb plant sale on Saturday, March 8, from 9 a.m.-noon or sold out at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1330 Band Road in Rosenberg. Visit Spring Vegetable & Herb Plant Sale – Fort Bend County Master Gardeners for details.

Fort Bend County Master Gardener photo

Fort Bend County Master Gardener Deborah Birge of Richmond talks to customers about the pineapple they purchased as the 25th annual FBMG Fruit Tree Sale on Feb. 15 at the fairgrounds.