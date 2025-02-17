Record-Setting Rodeo Showcases Katy ISD’s FFA Programs 

KATY, TX [February 15, 2025] – Despite the rainy and cold weather this week, Katy ISD’s 2025 FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo was a celebration of community, hard work and the District’s enduring connection to agriculture. Tens of thousands of community members participated in the annual event, celebrating the accomplishments of students and the hard work and dedication of their educators.

Setting an all-time record, this year’s livestock show raised more than $1 million, a remarkable accomplishment.

“This year’s livestock show was truly special, and it was made even more so by the record set this year,” said Jeannie Knierim, CTE director in Katy ISD. “This event is a lot of hard work but it is successful because of our students, their families, our amazing educators and the community members who invest in our district.”

Students saddled up Monday for the 2025 livestock show kicking off the week-long celebration of agriculture and livestock with the heartwarming Best Buddies Special Rodeo, animal shows and much more. Hundreds of FFA students competed, proudly highlighting countless hours spent caretaking, grooming and tirelessly practicing animal husbandry for rabbits, chickens, lambs and steers.

Competitions throughout the week also featured creative contests for students to use artistry and critical thinking to celebrate “Rodeo Under the Stars” in art, floral and horticulture. Many of the projects shown at this year’s agricultural mechanics show will advance to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

This year’s Grand Champions, Reserve Grand Champions and showmanship award recipients include:

Animal Shows

Broiler

Grand Champion – Greer Gibson (Katy High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Karys Daugherty (Katy High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Keaton Kotzebue (Katy High School)

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Brandon Terrell (Katy High School)

Rabbit

Grand Champion – Ayomipe Adebanjo (Tompkins High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Justin Sapp (Cinco Ranch High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Klingenberg (Seven Lakes High School)

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Anna Fling (Katy High School)

Goat

Grand Champion – Patrick Kenner (Cinco Ranch High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Adriella Bierschwale (Paetow High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Isabella Cunliffe (Cinco Ranch High School)

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Mason Murdock (Tompkins High School)

Lamb

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Karyss Kennedy (Paetow High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Erynn Keele (Katy High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Layla Majewski (Katy High School)

Swine

Grand Champion – Addison Whitaker (Katy High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Connor Vodehnal (Katy High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Adison Baker (Cinco Ranch High School)

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Peyton Robertson (Katy High School)

Steer

Grand Champion – Keely Broussard (Katy High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Isabelle Anderson (Taylor High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Aidan Plut (Cinco Ranch High School)

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Casey Williams (Cinco Ranch High School)

Best Buddies Special Rodeo

Grand Champion – Seth Skaggs (Cinco Ranch High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Josiah Castillo (Taylor High School)

Floral Show

Grand Champion – Will Gasper (Taylor High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Elizabeth Stroz (Jordan High School)

Horticulture Show

Grand Champion – Delaney Bishop (Katy High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Erin Keele (Katy High School)

Art

Grand Champion – Zoe Damaso (Tompkins High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Hafsa Rahim (Tays Junior High)

Agriculture Mechanics

Grand Champion – Aspen Geick (Paetow High School)

Grand Champion Showman – Patrick Keener (Cinco Ranch High School)

Reserve Grand Champion – Marjorie Williams, Zach Dinsmoore and Darren Tanju (Seven Lakes High School)

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – Paisley Sullivan and Aspen Folmar (Taylor High School)

Well attended and beloved for years, rodeo week and parade capped another year’s livestock show and rodeo and installed the 2025 Parade of Champions participants in their rightful place as torchbearers for Katy ISD’s connection to Texas agriculture.

Katy ISD 2025 FFA Livestock Show Photo Gallery

2025 FFA Livestock Show Winners Photo Gallery