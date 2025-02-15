TPWD to Open Oyster Harvest Area in Matagorda Bay 

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is opening TX-18 in Matagorda Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest beginning 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Based on samples recently collected by TPWD, TX-18 meets criteria for reopening. These criteria include parameters for oysters reaching certain thresholds based on the abundance of legal-sized oysters three inches or greater.

TPWD will continue to monitor all harvest areas and will open or close areas based on when the respective thresholds are met.

A map showing oyster harvesting areas, as well as the most up-to-date status information on each area, can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.