THE HOUSTON SYMPHONY PRESENTS 007: JAMES BOND FOREVER, WITH TONY AWARD-WINNING BROADWAY STAR LENA HALL

Feb. 28–Mar. 2

HOUSTON (Feb. 14, 2025) – The Houston Symphony celebrates the world’s most famous spy from February 28 through March 2 at Jones Hall as Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke leads the orchestra in 007: James Bond Forever, honoring 60 years of thrilling music from the Bond films. Reineke and the orchestra are joined by Tony Award-winner Lena Hall to bring to life iconic Bond themes spanning Connery to Craig, from Goldfinger and Diamonds are Forever to Skyfall and Live and Let Die. With its rich musical legacy and unforgettable melodies, this concert promises all the style, sophistication, and intrigue that have defined 007 and his legendary adventures.

For six decades, the music of the James Bond films has played an essential role in defining the franchise’s enduring appeal. From John Barry’s iconic “007 Theme” to stunning title songs performed by legendary artists like Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Adele, and Billie Eilish, the Bond soundtracks have set the standard for cinematic sophistication. Each score captures the drama, danger, and allure of Bond’s world, seamlessly blending orchestral grandeur with contemporary flair. Experiencing this music live amplifies its power and elegance, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the thrilling world of 007 like never before.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence, Lena Hall has captivated audiences on Broadway and beyond. A Tony Award winner for her performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, she originated the role of Nicola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, showcasing her versatility across genres and solidifying her reputation as a standout performer. With her ability to channel both intensity and charm, Hall brings an exciting dimension to Bond’s iconic themes.

Guests are encouraged to channel their inner secret agent as they enjoy a drink—shaken, not stirred—at the Round Bar and revel in the timeless allure of the famous “007” Main Theme and other classic melodies. With a license to thrill, this promises to be a night of extraordinary music and memories.

007: JAMES BOND FOREVER

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Lena Hall, vocalist

About Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke is one of North America’s leading conductors of popular music and is in his second decade as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras.

Reineke is a frequent guest conductor and can be seen on the podium with the Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras.

On stage, Mr. Reineke creates and collaborates with a range of leading artists from the worlds of hip-hop, R&B, Broadway, television, and rock including: Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Ne-Yo, Bob Weir, Trey Anastasio, Barry Manilow, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Rector, Cody Fry, Sutton Foster, Amos Lee, Dispatch, Jason Mraz, and Ben Folds, amongst others. In 2024 he led the National Symphony Orchestra on PBS’s Next at the Kennedy Center featuring Ben Folds Presents DECLASSIFIED® with Jacob Collier, Laufey, and dodie. He was previously seen with the NSO on PBS on Great Performances with hip-hop legend Nas performing his seminal album Illmatic.

In 2017 he was featured on National Public Radio’s All Things Considered leading the National Symphony Orchestra—in a first for the show’s 45-year history—performing live music excerpts in between news segments.

As the creator of hundreds orchestral arrangements, Reineke’s work is performed worldwide and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America, including performances by the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony’s pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan’s Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands perennially.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio (2020 Alumnus Distinguished Achievement Medal), where he earned Bachelor of Music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband Eric Gabbard.

About Lena Hall

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival).

She starred as Miss Audrey in the hit sci-fi drama Snowpiercer alongside Jennifer Connelly and has been seen on HBO’s Girls, Amazon Prime’s Good Girls Revolt, and Paramount Plus’s Evil. Following her Tony Award-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Lena originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre’s How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, played Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, and most recently starred in the world premiere of the new musical In Dreams for which Lena won the UK Theatre Award for best performance in a musical. She will next star opposite Jon Hamm in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series, Your Friends and Neighbors, and in director Ethan Coen’s upcoming comedy Honey Don’t! alongside Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans.

Lena’s solo musical revues Sin & Salvation (Cafe Carlyle), Art of The Audition (Cafe Carlyle), and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury, all played sold-out shows and received rave reviews. For more on Lena’s music, concerts, one-woman shows, tv/film projects, and theater, follow her at @lenarockerhall on all social media platforms.

About the Houston Symphony

Under the leadership of Music Director Juraj Valčuha, the Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony continues to inspire and engage diverse audiences in Houston and beyond with exceptional musical performances and enduring community impact. The Symphony held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston on June 21, 1913. Now in its second century as one of America’s premier orchestras, the Houston Symphony is one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas and remains a cultural cornerstone of the region.

With an annual operating budget of $40.7 million, the Symphony presents over 130 concerts each year, making it one of the largest performing arts organizations in Texas. Its reach extends far beyond the concert hall, delivering more than 600 performances annually at schools, community centers, hospitals, and other venues, engaging over 160,000 people throughout Greater Houston.

The Symphony’s innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic—completing its 2020–21 Season with in-person audiences and weekly livestreams—earned national recognition and the ASCAP Foundation’s Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Broadcast/Media Award. Its commitment to innovation continues, with its 2024–25 Season reaching audiences in over 45 countries and all 50 states via livestreaming, making it one of the few American orchestras to sustain such global digital engagement.

Renowned for its artistry, the Symphony has a distinguished recording legacy under prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, and Pentatone. Highlights include a Grammy and ECHO Klassik Award-winning live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck and recent releases such as Jimmy López Bellido’s Aurora and Ad Astra (2022) and Jennifer Higdon’s Duo Duel (2023).

The Symphony’s educational impact is equally remarkable, with its Harry and Cora Sue Mach Student Concert Series reaching over 50,000 students annually. Its In Harmony after-school program and partnerships with institutions like the Houston Methodist Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Texas Children’s Hospital further demonstrate the Symphony’s commitment to fostering community connections and accessibility to the arts.

With a vision centered on artistic excellence, community engagement, and accessibility, the Houston Symphony remains a cultural leader in Houston and a global ambassador for the transformative power of music.