Sen. Cruz Reintroduces Officer John Barnes Act to Eliminate Delays for Law Enforcement Officer Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reintroduced the Officer John Barnes Act. The bill eliminates delays officers and their families experience in the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program (PSOB), which hinder the timely distribution of benefits, and requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to process and decide on benefit claims within 270 days of submission.

Upon reintroduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Across the country, our nation’s law enforcement officers selflessly serve as the front line of defense for our communities. Every single day, they put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans, and in times of crisis these heroes deserve to access the benefits they have earned without red tape getting in the way. We owe it to our law enforcement officers, like Officers Barnes who has waited for far too long, to eliminate these bureaucratic barriers hindering their access to benefits. I am proud to reintroduce the Officer John Barnes Act to ensure our men and women in blue receive the prompt support they deserve.”

The legislation was co-sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Jim Justice (R-W.Va.).

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

The legislation is named in honor of Officer John Barnes, who demonstrated exceptional bravery during the Santa Fe, Texas shooting tragedy, suffering a disabling shotgun blast in the process. Despite applying for PSOB benefits, Officer Barnes and his family have experienced an excruciating six years-long wait for a determination from the DOJ since the 2018 shooting.

The PSOB Program provides crucial support, including death and education benefits to survivors of fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other first responders, as well as disability benefits to officers catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

Sen. Cruz previously introduced the Officer John Barnes Act in June 2024.