Sen. Cruz Introduces the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act to Protect Border Patrol Agents, Local Law Enforcement, and Border Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. The bill makes it a crime to flee from agents or officers in the performance of their duties. Named in honor of Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., who died in the line of duty while pursuing a group of illegal aliens near Mission, Texas, it ensures those who endanger law enforcement are held accountable.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “This legislation honors the sacrifice of Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr., who lost his life pursuing individuals evading capture. It sends a clear message that if you endanger American lives, you will face serious consequences. This bill is a critical step toward protecting our communities and ensuring criminals can no longer exploit past failures.”

This bill is cosponsored by Sens. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.-06).

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz previously introduced the legislation in 2023.

On December 7, 2022, Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr. died in the line of duty after his ATV crashed while he pursued illegal aliens who were fleeing capture. Agent Gonzalez honorably served his country for over a decade.

The Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act would permanently prohibit any illegal alien who flees from Border Patrol from ever receiving any legal immigration status in the United States. Additionally, any person who flees from Border Patrol, or law enforcement assisting Border Patrol, would face up to two years in prison. If someone is injured during pursuit, the sentencing range would increase to 5 to 20 years. Finally, if death results from the pursuit, the defendant could face up to life in prison.

The Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act also requires the Department of Justice to report to Congress about how often they are prosecuting illegal aliens for violating the proposed Act.

Senator Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, and Congresswoman De La Cruz also introduced legislation to honor Agent Gonzalez by naming a post office after him in McAllen, Texas.

The National Border Patrol Council, which represents the men and women of Border Patrol, has endorsed the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act.