Houston Arboretum presents annual Saint Arnold Pup Crawl & Pet Expo Sunday, March 2 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center invites you to bring your favorite furry friend to the annual “Saint Arnold Pup Crawl & Pet Expo” at the Houston Arboretum on Sunday, March 2 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. After four special beer stops along the Arboretum trails, you’ll enjoy local pet vendors at the expo and walk away with a commemorative Pup Crawl glass.

While on the trails, you’re invited to participate in a doggy scavenger hunt where you can meet adoptable dogs from BARC foster care along the way. Meet them all for a chance to win fun prizes. There will also be a raffle for exciting offerings like dog gift baskets, a pet photography session, a free private dog training consultation, and more, so don’t forget to get your raffle tickets too.

The Pet Expo will include vendors offering handmade pet clothing and accessories, dog treats, grooming services, local art, and more.

Proceeds support the conservation and education programs of the Houston Arboretum and BARC, the City of Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center. Pet adoptions will also be available onsite. We encourage guests to consider adopting one of these precious pups.

Dogs are welcome at the event. The Arboretum asks that all pets be leashed for the safety of guests and other dogs during the event. Besides “Pup Crawl,” people are welcome to bring their dogs on leashes to explore the sights, sounds, and smells of the Arboretum’s five miles of trails, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to dusk.

This event is rain or shine. If the event is cancelled, the ticket price is considered a donation to the organizations.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 2

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum’s partners for “Pup Crawl” are Saint Arnold Brewing Company and BARC.

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 for ages 21 and up; those under age 20 and children are admitted free of charge. Advanced registration is required for all attendees. Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/pup-crawl-pet-expo/ to register.

MORE: Parking is free for Arboretum members when parking code is entered in the Park Houston/Park Mobile App or at the kiosks. Non-members must pay to park to avoid ticketing. Do not leave valuables in your car. Both 610 and Woodway Parking Loops are available for guests.

Link to high resolution photos here

Photos by: Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.

Link to video here

Starts at 56 seconds

Credit: Tectonic

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.