Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land Advances in the Technology Student Association Competition

(SUGAR LAND) Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land achieved a sweeping success in the recent Technology Student Association Regionals.

Last week, a total of 63 students advanced to State in 26 different competitions during its regional conference in Katy. Some of the categories include:

CAD Engineering

Video Game Design

Architectural Design

Biotechnology Design

Digital Video Production

The state conference will be held in April in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national, non-profit organization of middle and high school students who are engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Since TSA was chartered in 1978, over 2,000,000 student members have participated through challenging competitions, leadership opportunities, and community service.

Enrollment for Harmony Public Schools’ 2025-2026 school year is now under way.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org, and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.