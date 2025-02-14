Attorney General Ken Paxton Stops Radical Abortionist from Unlawfully Supplying Dangerous Drugs to Kill Unborn Babies

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a $100,000 penalty and permanent injunction against New York-based Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter for unlawfully providing abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents in violation of state law.

“In Texas, we will always protect innocent life and uphold the laws that protect mothers and unborn babies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Radical out-of-state doctors will not be allowed to peddle dangerous and illegal drugs in Texas to kill unborn babies. Any doctor attempting to do so will be punished to the full extent of the law.”

In December 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued Dr. Carpenter, a New York doctor and founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, for unlawfully providing a Collin County resident with abortion-inducing drugs that ended the life of an unborn child and resulted in serious complications for the mother. Texas laws prohibit a physician or medical supplier from providing any abortion-inducing drugs by courier, delivery, or mail service. Additionally, no physician may treat patients or prescribe Texas residents medicine through telehealth services unless the doctor holds a valid Texas medical license.

The court found that Dr. Carpenter violated these Texas laws and issued a $100,000 civil penalty in addition to a permanent injunction preventing any future violations. This is the first case in the nation to hold doctors accountable for unlawfully attempting to push abortion-inducing drugs in a state where they are illegal.

To read the court order, click here.