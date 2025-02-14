A new type of music experience is coming to Katy Mills

KATY, TX –The Scouting for Stars® @themallTM tour will make a stop at Katy Mills, February 21-22, giving Gen Z a front row seat to all aspects of the music industry, from workshops to performances.

The new nationwide tour is a collaboration between Simon®, the world’s preeminent owner/operator of best-in-class retail real estate properties in the country, and Greater Than Distribution, a modern music entertainment company led by music legend Randy Jackson and A&R (Artist & Repertoire) expert Paula Moore.

The immersive music experience tour provides a venue for aspiring talent to connect with musicians, gain new songwriting skills and insight, and find out directly from music industry executives what it takes to make it in the music business. Everyone attending these sessions must pre-register. Scouting for Stars @themall will run Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Scouting for Stars @themall also features performances from some of today’s hottest up-and-coming artists, many of whom are recognized through their growing fanbase reach on multiple social media platforms. The artists scheduled to appear at Katy Mills will be announced as we get closer to the date.

What: Scouting for Stars @themall

When: Media invited February 21st from 3 PM – 5 PM | February 22nd from 11 AM – 1 PM

Where: Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, Texas 77494

Interview opportunities: Participants, musicians, representatives from Simon (Lee Sterling, Enna Allen, or Christi Swanson) and Greater Than Distribution. (Paula Moore)

Visuals: Capture various aspects of the Scouting for Stars @themall experience.