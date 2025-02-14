The Central Fort Bend Chamber and Fort Bend Chamber will present the 2025 Fort Bend County Day in Austin, Texas on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Along with the chambers, business leaders and owners, local elected officials, and citizens will travel to Austin to meet and hear from members of the state legislature as well as key state agencies to discuss the matters that are directly affecting Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Day’s mission is to increase the awareness among state legislators, legislative staff and agencies about Fort Bend County as the fastest growing county and largest community in the Houston metropolitan area. We hope to:

Discuss the Fort Bend County Legislative priorities.

Engage the private sector in the legislative process and how they can make an impact.

Continue to build on our positive working relationships with legislators, staff and agency personnel.

The day will include transportation to Austin, sponsored by GFL Environmental, a photograph at the Capitol, recognition from the House and Senate floor, a presentation from Keynote Speaker A.J. Rodriguez with Texas 2036, sponsored by AshBritt, a legislative panel during lunch at The Austin Club sponsored by ABHR and moderated by Trey Lary, a visit with legislators, and an evening cocktail reception at Stephen F. Austin Hotel with Fort Bend County Judge KP George and statewide delegation sponsored by TDECU. This event is sponsored by Woolpert, CenterPoint Energy, CivilCorp, Johnson Development Corp, LJA Engineering, Inc., Wharton County Junior College, Republic Services, Inc., and US Global Fuels.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are now open. Online registration is available on CFBCA.org. Platinum Sponsor is available for $1,500. Gold Sponsor is available for $1,000. Silver Sponsor is available for $500. Individual reservations are available for $175. Details of upcoming events can be found online at CFBCA.org or for more information, contact Desirae Cavender at 281-342-5464 or dcavender@cfbca.org.