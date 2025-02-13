TONY AWARD-WINNING ALLEY THEATRE EXTENDS THERESA REBECK’S SEARED THROUGH MARCH 9, 2025!

HOUSTON, TX – Due to sizzling demand, Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced an extended run for Theresa Rebeck’s fiery comedy, SEARED, now playing through March 9, 2025!

Directed by the Alley’s own Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, SEARED serves up a high-stakes battle of art versus commerce in the pressure-cooker world of an up-and-coming restaurant. When a hotshot chef’s genius meets the hard-nosed reality of the business, tempers flare, egos clash, and the flames of ambition burn high. The arrival of a seasoned restaurant consultant only turns up the heat, igniting a battle for creative control that’s as hilarious as it is mouthwatering.

Set in the Neuhaus Theatre, transformed into an intimate, fully immersive restaurant kitchen, audiences will be thrust into the heart of the action—where every sizzle, chop, and clash is felt up close.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the heat! Limited tickets remain for this extended engagement.

For tickets and more information, visit alleytheatre.org or call the Alley Theatre Box Office at 713.220.5700.

PHOTOS: Click Here

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleySeared

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.