The Central Fort Bend Chamber Held 4 Ribbon Cuttings in January!

Fort Bend County – The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the community celebrated four Ribbon Cuttings in the month of January to welcome new members, acknowledge milestones and business accomplishments!

On January 9, we celebrated the completion of the Heritage Rail Project at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. This expansion will add over 380 feet of new railroad track on Museum grounds, three historic railcars and a switcher engine.

On January 16, we welcomed First Watch – Missouri City to the Chamber and the community! First Watch – Missouri City is located at 9004 Sienna Crossing Drive #200 and they’re open daily from 7 am – 2:30 pm.

On January 23, we celebrated the Grand Opening of Texas Regional Bank with Board Member and Ambassador, Lisa Ta, who is the SW Houston Market President for TRB. Texas Regional Bank provides full-service banking with an emphasis on commercial banking and lending relationships.

Finally, on January 28, we welcomed PostNet in Rosenberg. PostNet offers custom graphic design, high-quality printing, exceptional customer service and more! Visit their store at 2701 Avenue H In Rosenberg, Monday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm.

