Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2025 is Environmental Issues & What You Can Do.

Jeff Sargent, North Texas Prairie Initiative Project Manager, Native Prairies Association of Texas

Finding Common Ground on Conservation

Sunday, March 30, 2 p.m. central, online

In our hyper-polarized political environment, with upheavals beginning again that will impact conservation efforts nationwide, how can those of us who care about nature find messages and actions that will bridge the divide? Especially from the voice of the faith community? Jeff Sargent of the Native Prairies Association of Texas will share his perspectives from a professional and personal standpoint, and seek your feedback on what you are doing individually that has worked, or not. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-common-ground-on-conservation-tickets-1230882826669. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.