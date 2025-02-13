Harmony Public Schools Among Top 10 Districts in Houston

(HOUSTON) – Harmony Public Schools Houston South and West Districts were named among the best Houston-area school districts by Children at Risk. The Texas education non-profit analyzed district averages of total scores and placed Harmony Public Schools Houston – West at number two with an “A” grade and Harmony Public Schools – South at number seven with a “B” grade.

The 2023-2024 school year analysis covers 1,502 public schools in Houston, including 952 elementary schools and 347 middle schools ranked across three main areas, and 203 high schools ranked across four main areas:

Student Achievement

Campus Performance

Student Growth

College Readiness – High Schools Only

A school’s performance on each of the items above is averaged to calculate its ranking for the 2023-2024 school year.

Harmony Public Schools plans to open new schools in Bridgeland in Cypress, City Place in Spring, Pearland and Missouri City.

Open enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is now under way.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.