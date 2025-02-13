FBCA Middle School Musical Theatre Shines at JTF West 2025 with Prestigious Honors

Sugar Land, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy Middle School’s musical theater students made a remarkable debut at the Junior Theater Festival West 2025, held in Sacramento, California. This annual event, the largest celebration of youth musical theater, brought together 54 student performance troupes from 16 U.S. states and six countries, including South Korea, China, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. With a total attendance of 2,463, the festival was a hub of talent, creativity and inspiration.

Throughout the weekend, students performed for professional adjudicators, participated in immersive dance, acting and music workshops, and observed performances and panels featuring Broadway performers and directors. A highlight of the event was the world premiere of Disney’s Dare to Dream Jr., celebrating Disney on Broadway’s 20th anniversary.

FBCA Middle School was among just seven troupes to receive the festival’s highest honor, the All-Festival Performance Award. This recognition granted them the opportunity to perform a musical number from Newsies Jr. on the festival’s main stage in front of nearly 2,500 attendees. This incredible achievement speaks to the dedication, talent and hard work of the students, directors and supporting community.

Several FBCA students were recognized for their outstanding performances:

Beck Brown received the Outstanding Individual Performer Award, one of just 14 students across the festival to earn this prestigious recognition for his compelling portrayal of union leader Jack Kelly.

Breanna Agwuenu and Dominic Sette were named to the festival’s All-Star Cast for their exceptional performances as Specs and Crutchie, respectively.

FBCA’s JTF West delegation included 20 seventh- and eighth-grade students, two dedicated directors—Sarah Patterson and Lauren Orsak—along with Head of Middle School Melisa Carroll and 27 enthusiastic parents and family members who traveled to Sacramento to cheer on the Eagles.

“What a tremendous experience this was for FBCA Middle School’s first trip to the Junior Theater Festival! These 20 young musical theater artists took huge risks and worked hard to deliver incredible ‘wow’ moments and beautiful storytelling across the board in our 15-minute cut of Newsies Jr. It’s hard to believe that the same group who rehearses in a first-period classroom each day not only raised the roof at their adjudication performance but also dazzled thousands on the main stage as All-Festival Performance winners!,” Sarah Patterson, Theatre Director said. “This versatile class of artists, athletes and academic achievers proved that they are truly blessed with immeasurable God-given talents. They came together stunningly to deliver a spectacular performance, connect with students across the globe and make lifelong memories at JTF West 2025.”

These talented students will showcase the full version of Disney’s Newsies Jr. in May, alongside FBCA’s intermediate and beginning musical theater students. With their JTF West success fueling their passion, this upcoming performance promises to be a must-see event!

Congratulations to our incredible Middle School musical theater team for their hard work, talent and faith-driven excellence!