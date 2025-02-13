Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.5 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments Feb 13, 2025 Local Sales Tax Allocations – Feb. 2025 Recipient Feb. 2025 Allocation Change from Feb. 2024 Year-to-Date Change Cities $936.2M ↑8.7% ↑4.7% Transit Systems $311.4M ↑6.1% ↑3.6% Counties $89.8M ↑13.2% ↑7.8% Special Purpose Districts $149.7M ↑19.6% ↑12.4% Total $1.5B ↑9.4% ↑5.4% For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.