Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.5 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Local Sales Tax Allocations – Feb. 2025
Recipient Feb. 2025
Allocation  		 Change from
Feb. 2024		 Year-to-Date
Change
Cities  $936.2M ↑8.7% ↑4.7%
Transit Systems $311.4M ↑6.1% ↑3.6%
Counties $89.8M ↑13.2% ↑7.8%
Special Purpose Districts $149.7M ↑19.6% ↑12.4%
Total $1.5B 9.4% 5.4%

 

For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

 