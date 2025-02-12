Katy Sip N Stroll 2025: A Premier Event for Wine Lovers, Foodies, and Music Enthusiasts Benefitting Christ Clinic Set for April 5

Katy, Texas – February 11, 2025 – The much-anticipated Katy Sip N Stroll event is set to return April 5, 2025, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris Event Center in Katy, offering attendees a one-of-a-kind experience that pairs exquisite wines, delicious food, and live entertainment all benefitting Christ Clinic. Produced by Food & Vine Time Productions, Katy Sip N Stroll, presented by Kroger, is in its 29th edition and is the original community wine event in Katy, Texas.

The Katy Sip N Stroll offers a unique opportunity to sample fine wines from a variety of wineries and enjoy culinary creations from local restaurants, which will compete for the title of Premier Culinary Awards Winner judged by a panel of chefs, food influencers and media.

Event Highlights:

Wine/beverage Tastings: Explore over 300 beverages including over 200 selections of wine, craft beer, emerging categories, and craft spirits.

Culinary Delights: More than 35 local restaurants and food vendors will highlight their finest offerings, providing the perfect pairings for wine lovers. Plus, the Kroger Experience Alley featuring 60-feet of gourmet food selections.

Live Music & Entertainment: Enjoy a variety of live performances throughout the evening, adding to the festive, lively atmosphere.

Local Shopping & Art: Browse local artisans’ booths and discover unique handcrafted goods and art just in time for Mother’s Day.

VIP Experience: VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access to the event, exclusive premium wine tasting selections, the BIG glass, VIP swag bag and special perks throughout the evening.

“We are thrilled to bring the Katy Sip N Stroll back for 2025 and continue our tradition of pouring for a purpose and providing a fun and relaxed evening for wine, food, and music lovers, which supports a very worthwhile local charity…Christ Clinic who provides much needed medical care for people right here in the Katy and surrounding community” said Constance McDerby, one of the event’s co-founders.

Tickets for Katy Sip N Stroll 2025 are now available for purchase at www.sipandstroll.com. General admission all-inclusive tickets are priced at $65, while VIP tickets, which include additional benefits, are available for $95.

Katy Sip N Stroll is presented by Kroger with support from Aruba Tourism, Genesis Corcoran Realty, Le Chloe Med Spa, Patton Properties, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Hess Persson Estates, Community Impact, Covering Katy, Katy Times, Katy Christian Magazine, PetTalk Magazine, Spring Branch Magazine, and SWOON Magazine.

About Katy Sip N Stroll:

The Katy Sip N Stroll is a bi-annual fundraising event hosted by Food & Vine time Productions to support for Christ Clinic, providing free and low-cost medical service to those in need in the Katy community and surrounding areas. Since its inception, Sip N Stroll has grown into one of the most beloved events in Katy, drawing attendees from across the region.

About Food & Vine Time Productions:

Food & Vine Time Productions, founded by Constance McDerby with life and business partner Clifton McDerby, produces large-scale consumer and lifestyle events focused on making wines approachable for the novice to the aficionado. FVTP is proud to have raised over $2 million dollars through various channels since its inception in 2002 for local charities and deserving non-profits.

Wine & Food Week was the first multi-day, multi-faceted, comprehensive destination culinary and wine event in the Metro area and the first event nationally to promote locally-sourced and sustainable products launched by the company. Food & Vine Time Productions created another first when it launched the state’s first multi-day craft beer destination and educational event featuring over 300 craft beer selections. Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival was named #3 beer event in America by USA Today and #1 in Houston by Houstonia Magazine running for over a decade. Food & Vine Time Productions’ events include Houston Chronicle Culinary Stars, Katy Sip N Stroll, Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, and a myriad of private events for various clients. It also created Wine Fair Cy-Fair, Zest in the West, and Haute Wheels Food Truck Fest—the first ever food truck festival in Houston.