Committed to Collegiate Excellence, Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [February 11, 2025] – In a testament to the award-winning Katy ISD Athletics department, 49 Katy ISD student-athletes have inked agreements with collegiate programs across the country with letters of intent to continue their playing careers on a larger stage.
Football, soccer, golf, swimming, softball, baseball volleyball and track and field programs from dozens of university and collegiate programs nationwide made compacts with Katy ISD athletes to bring their on-court and on-the-field competitive talents to bear for prominent, and in some cases ranked, NCAA programs.
“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and commitment. Signing a college scholarship is a testament to their perseverance and passion, and we can’t wait to see them thrive at the next level!” said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD.
The District student-athletes who signed letters of intent include:
|Name
|School
|Sport
|College/University
|Kellen Lecronier
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Football
|Air Force
|Kyleigh Chavis
|Jordan High School
|Soccer
|Louisiana State University Eunice
|Brayden Coffie
|Jordan High School
|Football
|Blinn College
|Aiden Erol
|Jordan High School
|Soccer
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Ashley Hernandez
|Jordan High School
|Soccer
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Leia McKenzie
|Jordan High School
|Golf
|Iona University
|Gracie Solis
|Jordan High School
|Swimming
|University of Incarnate Word
|Kelsey Wallace
|Jordan High School
|Soccer
|Sul Ross State University
|Ryan Carbone
|Katy High School
|Football
|Hillsdale College
|Brooke Fechner
|Katy High School
|Softball
|McClennan
|Caylee Gaytan
|Katy High School
|Softball
|Indiana State
|Hailey Gore
|Katy High School
|Softball
|UH
|Montgomery Henderson
|Katy High School
|Softball
|OSU
|Raymond Jackson
|Katy High School
|Football
|Nelson University
|Danielle Jaramillo
|Katy High School
|Softball
|Hendrix
|Kaysen Miller
|Katy High School
|Volleyball
|University of Mary Hardin Baylor
|Isaiah Olotu-Judah
|Katy High School
|Football
|Navarro JC
|Kennedy Pike
|Katy High School
|Volleyball
|Pending
|Avery Porter
|Katy High School
|Softball
|Missouri
|Lauryn Soken
|Katy High School
|Softball
|LSU
|Paige Stall
|Katy High School
|Softball
|Cisco
|Jon Stephens
|Katy High School
|Football
|UTSA
|Tremion Bryant
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|McMurry University
|Melanie Gasca
|Mayde Creek High School
|Volleyball
|Hill College
|Johnaton Haywood
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|Southern Nazarene University
|Roy Sixtos
|Mayde Creek High School
|Cross Country/Track & Field
|University of St. Thomas
|Mia Valentine
|Mayde Creek High School
|Swim & Dive
|Ouachita Baptist University
|Noah Stevens
|Morton Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Eureka College
|Nicholas Elko
|Paetow High School
|Football
|University of Texas Permian Basin
|Kai Nguyen
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Minot State University
|Ikenna Nwobu
|Paetow High School
|Football
|McNeese State
|Joshua Scott
|Paetow High School
|Football
|University of Arkansas at Monticello
|Derrick Thomas
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Kilgore College
|Kylen White
|Paetow High School
|Football
|McMurry University
|Layne Bangert
|Seven Lakes High School
|Football
|Rhodes College
|John Paul Johnson
|Seven Lakes High School
|Football
|Benedictine College
|Preston Chabaud
|Taylor High School
|Golf
|UT Tyler
|Josephine Flynt
|Taylor High School
|Track & Field
|University of Tennessee
|Ariana Hughes
|Taylor High School
|Softball
|Colorado School of Mines
|Scott Lewis
|Taylor High School
|Football
|Central Lakes College
|Logan Martinez
|Taylor High School
|Football
|Morgan State
|Alyssa Sharrock
|Taylor High School
|Softball
|Seward College
|Hank Tulenko
|Taylor High School
|Football
|
Southwestern University Pirates
|Cade Bauer
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Midwestern State University
|Bisi Bello
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Lamar University
|Simi Elliott
|Tompkins High School
|Volleyball
|University of Nevada Las Vegas
|Kendree Madriz
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Hardin-Simmons University
|Brooklynn Merrell
|Tompkins High School
|Volleyball
|Austin Peay State University
|Deacon Parish
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Blinn College
|Justin Thierheimer
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Hardin-Simmons University