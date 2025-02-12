Committed to Collegiate Excellence, Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [February 11, 2025] – In a testament to the award-winning Katy ISD Athletics department, 49 Katy ISD student-athletes have inked agreements with collegiate programs across the country with letters of intent to continue their playing careers on a larger stage.

Football, soccer, golf, swimming, softball, baseball volleyball and track and field programs from dozens of university and collegiate programs nationwide made compacts with Katy ISD athletes to bring their on-court and on-the-field competitive talents to bear for prominent, and in some cases ranked, NCAA programs.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and commitment. Signing a college scholarship is a testament to their perseverance and passion, and we can’t wait to see them thrive at the next level!” said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD.

The District student-athletes who signed letters of intent include:

Name School Sport College/University
Kellen Lecronier Cinco Ranch High School Football Air Force
Kyleigh Chavis Jordan High School Soccer Louisiana State University Eunice
Brayden Coffie Jordan High School Football Blinn College
Aiden Erol Jordan High School Soccer University of Texas at Dallas
Ashley Hernandez Jordan High School Soccer Carnegie Mellon University
Leia McKenzie Jordan High School Golf Iona University
Gracie Solis Jordan High School Swimming University of Incarnate Word
Kelsey Wallace Jordan High School Soccer Sul Ross State University
Ryan Carbone Katy High School Football Hillsdale College
Brooke Fechner Katy High School Softball McClennan
Caylee Gaytan Katy High School Softball Indiana State
Hailey Gore Katy High School Softball UH
Montgomery Henderson Katy High School Softball OSU
Raymond Jackson Katy High School Football Nelson University
Danielle Jaramillo Katy High School Softball Hendrix
Kaysen Miller Katy High School Volleyball University of Mary Hardin Baylor
Isaiah Olotu-Judah Katy High School Football Navarro JC
Kennedy Pike Katy High School Volleyball Pending
Avery Porter Katy High School Softball Missouri
Lauryn Soken Katy High School Softball LSU
Paige Stall Katy High School Softball Cisco
Jon Stephens Katy High School Football UTSA
Tremion Bryant Mayde Creek High School Football McMurry University
Melanie Gasca Mayde Creek High School Volleyball Hill College
Johnaton Haywood Mayde Creek High School Football Southern Nazarene University
Roy Sixtos Mayde Creek High School Cross Country/Track & Field University of St. Thomas
Mia Valentine Mayde Creek High School Swim & Dive Ouachita Baptist University
Noah Stevens Morton Ranch High School Baseball Eureka College
Nicholas Elko Paetow High School Football University of Texas Permian Basin
Kai Nguyen Paetow High School Football Minot State University
Ikenna Nwobu Paetow High School Football McNeese State
Joshua Scott Paetow High School Football University of Arkansas at Monticello
Derrick Thomas Paetow High School Football Kilgore College
Kylen White Paetow High School Football McMurry University
Layne Bangert Seven Lakes High School Football Rhodes College
John Paul Johnson Seven Lakes High School Football Benedictine College
Preston Chabaud Taylor High School Golf UT Tyler
Josephine Flynt Taylor High School Track & Field University of Tennessee
Ariana Hughes Taylor High School Softball Colorado School of Mines
Scott Lewis Taylor High School Football Central Lakes College
Logan Martinez Taylor High School Football Morgan State
Alyssa Sharrock Taylor High School Softball Seward College
Hank Tulenko Taylor High School Football  

Southwestern University Pirates

 
Cade Bauer Tompkins High School Football Midwestern State University
Bisi Bello Tompkins High School Football Lamar University
Simi Elliott Tompkins High School Volleyball University of Nevada Las Vegas
Kendree Madriz Tompkins High School Football Hardin-Simmons University
Brooklynn Merrell Tompkins High School Volleyball Austin Peay State University
Deacon Parish Tompkins High School Football Blinn College
Justin Thierheimer Tompkins High School Football Hardin-Simmons University

Katy ISD February 2025 Signing Day