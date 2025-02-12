Committed to Collegiate Excellence, Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [February 11, 2025] – In a testament to the award-winning Katy ISD Athletics department, 49 Katy ISD student-athletes have inked agreements with collegiate programs across the country with letters of intent to continue their playing careers on a larger stage.

Football, soccer, golf, swimming, softball, baseball volleyball and track and field programs from dozens of university and collegiate programs nationwide made compacts with Katy ISD athletes to bring their on-court and on-the-field competitive talents to bear for prominent, and in some cases ranked, NCAA programs.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and commitment. Signing a college scholarship is a testament to their perseverance and passion, and we can’t wait to see them thrive at the next level!” said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD.

The District student-athletes who signed letters of intent include:

Name School Sport College/University Kellen Lecronier Cinco Ranch High School Football Air Force Kyleigh Chavis Jordan High School Soccer Louisiana State University Eunice Brayden Coffie Jordan High School Football Blinn College Aiden Erol Jordan High School Soccer University of Texas at Dallas Ashley Hernandez Jordan High School Soccer Carnegie Mellon University Leia McKenzie Jordan High School Golf Iona University Gracie Solis Jordan High School Swimming University of Incarnate Word Kelsey Wallace Jordan High School Soccer Sul Ross State University Ryan Carbone Katy High School Football Hillsdale College Brooke Fechner Katy High School Softball McClennan Caylee Gaytan Katy High School Softball Indiana State Hailey Gore Katy High School Softball UH Montgomery Henderson Katy High School Softball OSU Raymond Jackson Katy High School Football Nelson University Danielle Jaramillo Katy High School Softball Hendrix Kaysen Miller Katy High School Volleyball University of Mary Hardin Baylor Isaiah Olotu-Judah Katy High School Football Navarro JC Kennedy Pike Katy High School Volleyball Pending Avery Porter Katy High School Softball Missouri Lauryn Soken Katy High School Softball LSU Paige Stall Katy High School Softball Cisco Jon Stephens Katy High School Football UTSA Tremion Bryant Mayde Creek High School Football McMurry University Melanie Gasca Mayde Creek High School Volleyball Hill College Johnaton Haywood Mayde Creek High School Football Southern Nazarene University Roy Sixtos Mayde Creek High School Cross Country/Track & Field University of St. Thomas Mia Valentine Mayde Creek High School Swim & Dive Ouachita Baptist University Noah Stevens Morton Ranch High School Baseball Eureka College Nicholas Elko Paetow High School Football University of Texas Permian Basin Kai Nguyen Paetow High School Football Minot State University Ikenna Nwobu Paetow High School Football McNeese State Joshua Scott Paetow High School Football University of Arkansas at Monticello Derrick Thomas Paetow High School Football Kilgore College Kylen White Paetow High School Football McMurry University Layne Bangert Seven Lakes High School Football Rhodes College John Paul Johnson Seven Lakes High School Football Benedictine College Preston Chabaud Taylor High School Golf UT Tyler Josephine Flynt Taylor High School Track & Field University of Tennessee Ariana Hughes Taylor High School Softball Colorado School of Mines Scott Lewis Taylor High School Football Central Lakes College Logan Martinez Taylor High School Football Morgan State Alyssa Sharrock Taylor High School Softball Seward College Hank Tulenko Taylor High School Football Southwestern University Pirates Cade Bauer Tompkins High School Football Midwestern State University Bisi Bello Tompkins High School Football Lamar University Simi Elliott Tompkins High School Volleyball University of Nevada Las Vegas Kendree Madriz Tompkins High School Football Hardin-Simmons University Brooklynn Merrell Tompkins High School Volleyball Austin Peay State University Deacon Parish Tompkins High School Football Blinn College Justin Thierheimer Tompkins High School Football Hardin-Simmons University

Katy ISD February 2025 Signing Day