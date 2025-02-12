A Perennial Favorite, Katy ISD’s FFA Best Buddies Special Rodeo Continues Spirit of Community 

KATY, TX [February 11, 2025] – The dark clouds and rain outside didn’t dampen the joyous spirit inside, as Katy ISD held its Best Buddies Special Rodeo, as part of this year’s FFA Livestock Show. A yearly favorite, the Special Rodeo showcases the District’s commitment to community, service and offering unique opportunities for the District’s students with special needs.

The Special Rodeo pairs a FFA student, called a “best buddy,” with a student with special needs, providing the student with a supportive environment as they participate in rodeo activities modified to their abilities. The partnership is also a testament to the kindness, compassion and servant leadership of the “buddy” who is an example to their school and wider community.

“Our Special Rodeo is a beloved part of our annual livestock show because it really demonstrates the community spirit we have in Katy,” said Jeannie Knierim, director of CTE in Katy ISD. “The event is always full of smiles and laughter, and our students enjoy forging new bonds and making memories with their ‘best buddies’.”

The Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show continues this week with the floral and horticulture shows on Wednesday, along with several animal shows throughout the week. Visit the 2025 Livestock Show schedule for more information.

2025 Katy Livestock Show Best Buddies Special Rodeo