Sen. Cruz, Rep. Jackson Reintroduce Tax Relief Bill for Panhandle Wildfires Victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13) reintroduced the Wildfire Victim Tax Relief and Recovery Act. The bill would provide tax relief for victims who suffered significant losses in the Panhandle last year when wildfires burned 1.2 million acres, destroyed homes, and killed thousands of cattle.

Upon reintroduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Last year, historic wildfires destroyed the Panhandle, taking the homes and livelihoods of thousands of Texans. This bill will deliver much needed tax relief to support these communities in their ongoing recovery efforts. I urge my colleagues to pass this bill without delay.”

Rep. Jackson said, “The historic wildfires that tore through the Texas Panhandle last year have left a lasting mark on all the ranchers, families, and communities involved. I’m honored to reintroduce this critical legislation and am committed to making sure those hit hardest by this catastrophic disaster can use the assistance they’ve received to rebuild their farms, ranches, and livelihoods, not pay the federal government.”

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

The Wildfire Victim Tax Relief and Recovery Act: