Love never grows old (even if we do) —especially at Sunrise of Cinco Ranch!

This Valentine’s Day, seven of our resident couples will celebrate their lifelong love stories with a special group vow renewal ceremony, complete with a local pastor’s blessing, a wedding arch, a red carpet aisle, and a reception featuring a three-tier cake, champagne, and live music.

Among the couples are the two featured in the attached photos:

💍 The Fords – Nora and Buck have been sweethearts since they were just 13. This due married at the tender age of 19, and are still deeply in love 53 years later. Their journey has taken them across the country, through careers and raising children, and now they’ve settled at Cinco Ranch to enjoy their golden years together.

💍 The Williams – Wyatt and Sandra met through various singles groups and, after a few chance encounters, finally decided to go on a date. Their date took place in Galveston. When the night was winding down, Wyatt took a chance and drove the long way home just to extend their time together. It worked because they been happily married since 2004.

The event will take place on February 14th at 4:00 p.m.

This heartwarming event will be filled with touching moments, from a flower girl walking down the aisle to a volunteer stylist helping brides feel extra special with hair and veils, all courtesy of our amazing team and community members.