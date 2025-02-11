Lady Bird Lake, J.B. Thomas Kick of February with Pair of Legacy Class ShareLunkers

ATHENS – The Toyota ShareLunker program roared into February with two Legacy Class lunkers on back-to-back days. Lady Bird Lake returned to the Legacy class limelight for the first time in a decade on Wednesday afternoon followed by J.B. Thomas on Thursday afternoon with its first Legacy Class fish of 2025.

Angler Willie Pipkin of Austin had the honors of landing 14.05-pound ShareLunker 672 at Lady Bird Lake while Christian Gladfelter of Albuquerque, New Mexico landed 13.01-pound ShareLunker 673 to bump the overall total to four Legacy Class Fish of the 2025 Toyota ShareLunker collection season. ShareLunker 672 is also the new waterbody record for Lady Bird Lake for largemouth bass, surpassing a 13.50-pound fish caught by Grant Langmore on Dec. 7, 2015.

Ken Leonard of New Braunfels landed the first Legacy Class ShareLunker at Lady Bird Lake on March 18, 2014. ShareLunker 556 weighed exactly 13 pounds and measured 25 inches. Angler Michael Patitucci of Austin nearly made it to Legacy Class status at Lady Bird Lake with a Strike King Elite class fish that weighed 12.69-pounds on March 30, 2018.

J.B. Thomas had a breakout year in 2024 with its first two Legacy Class Sharelunker, including the lake record and junior waterbody record. The lake also produced multiple Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class, Strike King Elite Class and Lew’s Legends Class entries.

“Texas is home to an incredible range of fisheries, from legendary big-bass reservoirs like O.H. Ivie and Lake Fork to hidden gems where trophy catches are possible,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “Whether you’re fishing a reservoir close to home like Lady Bird Lake, there’s always the potential for a record-breaking bass. We can’t wait to see what anglers reel in next.”

Pipkin caught two six-pound bass at Lady Bird Lake Tuesday and saw some sizeable largemouth bass, so he decided to make another fishing trip to the lake Wednesday.

“I came across this one spot and I saw a giant shadow way out in the middle of the creek,” said Pipkin. “It was sitting on top of a rock so I could kind of see the shadow going back and forth around the rock. I cast the line out there a couple of times and then suddenly, I saw a big white mouth open. I checked the line, and it was heavy, so I set the hook just in case and the fish came flying up out of the water. I knew it was a big fish, but I didn’t think it would be that big until I finally got it to the bank.”

Pipkin fishes Lady Bird Lake regularly and, although he owns a boat, was fishing from the bank when he found ShareLunker 672. He called the Toyota ShareLunker program and then his friend, who came to help keep the fish healthy until Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) staff arrived to collect her.

“It’s been my goal for the last 15 years to catch a Legacy Class ShareLunker,” added Pipkin. “My previous personal best was a 10-pounder out of Lake Austin a number of years ago and I also have some nine-pounders, but never a ShareLunker. I love the program and think it’s amazing that TPWD releases the offspring back into the lake. I always thought the program was outstanding and wanted to be a part of it. This is definitely a fish of a lifetime.”

Gladfelter arrived at J.B. Thomas early in the morning and started fishing around 3 a.m. He fished all morning and then at about 11:30 a.m. he found her.

“She was about 30-feet in front of the boat,” said Gladfelter. “I designed a jig for this lake that I have my clients use and what we’ve caught these big fish out of J.B. Thomas on. I put that down to her and presented it in front of her face and the fish took the bait. She landed on the boat and the second we saw her we knew she was going to be close. It was an exciting deal.”

Gladfelter weighed the fish on the boat and the initial reading was over 13 pounds so made the call to the ShareLunker program. Gladfelter has submitted fish to the ShareLunker program in the past, but this was his first in the Legacy Class.

“The experience with the ShareLunker program was awesome,” said Gladfelter. “I think for us as bass anglers, especially this time of year, it’s our dream to number one catch a fish of that class and to be able to be a part of the ShareLunker program. It’s great to be able to donate the fish to the program and then have those genetics pass along to the lake and others in Texas. I love every minute of it.”

During the first three months of the season (Jan. 1 through March 31), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31, 2025.

Anglers must weigh their potential Legacy Class fish on a certified scale. A list of official weigh stations can be found on the ShareLunker Official Weigh and Holding Stations website.

Anglers that catch and loan a 13-plus pound lunkers earn Legacy Class status, receive a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, ShareLunker branded apparel provided by AFTCO, and Bass University will provide a swag pack and annual subscription. Anglers also receive entries into two separate drawings – a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. Both drawings will award the winner a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers anglers three additional levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas public waters. Each of these levels provide vital data to TPWD fisheries biologists, helping them continue to create bigger, better bass in Texas.

Anglers who enter data for any lunker they catch greater than eight pounds or 24 inches also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat, a one-month subscription to Bass University and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. ShareLunker entry classes include the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (8 lb.+), Strike King Elite Class (10 lb.+) and Lew’s Legend Class (13 lb.+).

Once a lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or at TexasSharelunker.com.

In addition to providing basic catch information, anglers have the option to send a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis. Anglers who contribute a sample to the program will receive a Lew’s baitcast reel valued at up to $200 while supplies last, with a limit of one reel per angler. Anglers who send in a genetic sample will also get a three-month subscription to Bass University. Instructions for submitting DNA samples are located on the Toyota ShareLunker website.

The Toyota ShareLunker Program is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Toyota. Toyota is a longtime supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and TPWD, providing major funding for a wide variety of fisheries, state parks and wildlife projects.

Additional vital program support comes from Legend class category prize sponsor Lew’s, Elite class category prize sponsor Strike King, Lunker class category prize sponsor Bass Pro Shops, AFTCO, Bass Forecast, Bass University and Lake Fork Taxidermy.

For updates on the Toyota ShareLunker Program, visit facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/, https://www.instagram.com/TexasShareLunker/ or TexasSharelunker.com.