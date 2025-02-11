Girl Scout Cookies Now on Sale: Cookie Creations Take Center Stage at Just Desserts HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 11, 2025)—The wait is over; it’s time to stock up on your favorite Girl

Scout Cookies! The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) has launched the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Program, bringing delicious treats and an entrepreneurial spirit to the greater Houston area.

The cookie season, which started on Feb. 8, kicked off with GSSJC’s Just Desserts event on Feb. 5. The highly anticipated event is a delectable dessert competition where eight of Houston’s top chefs whipped up mouthwatering treats inspired by beloved Girl Scout Cookies. With the help of local Girl Scouts, chefs transformed classic cookie flavors into stunning desserts. Then a panel of media personalities, TV and radio hosts, and influencers judged the desserts.

“One of the most amazing parts of being a Girl Scout is participating in programs and activities that help us grow into confident leaders,” said Emma, a Girl Scout Cadette and opening speaker at Just Desserts. “These experiences are invaluable as we discover who we are and who we want to become as young adults and community members.”

The event’s winners were:

Most Creative Recipe: Cake Fine Pastry

Best Use of Cookie: GUD Sugar

Best Dessert Presentation: Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Best Chocolate Lovers: Kenny & Ziggy’s

Celebrity Judges’ Favorite: The Cheesecake Queen

Girl Judges’ Favorite: Lexi Coffee

Best Just Desserts Rookie: The House of Sweets & Treats

People’s Choice Award: HTX Nitro

The dessert judges were:

Alexandria Jack, Dinner with Alexandria

Amy Davis, KPRC2

Charly Edsitty, ABC 13

Danielle Dubois, @hangryhoustonian

Ernie Manouse, Houston Public Media

Jessie Watt, Mix 5

Melissa Chase, Mix 5

Sharron Melton, CW39

Sydney Ying, America’s Most Beautiful Miss

Valerie Sweeten, Hot in Houston

Girl Scouts began online and door-to-door orders on Feb. 8 and cookie fanatics can expect to find booths in their communities starting on Feb. 14. Houston-area residents can purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, including Adventurefuls®, Toast-Yay!®, Lemonades®, Trefoils®, Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

“When a girl sells Girl Scout Cookies, she gains valuable skills and earns money to help her troop take on their next challenge,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of GSSJC. “Besides helping the troop, all the money from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays in our local community and helps Girl Scouting thrive for tens of thousands of girls.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led business and financial literacy program, empowering Girl Scouts as entrepreneurs since 1917. Through the cookie program, Girl Scouts learn invaluable skills such as goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Proceeds from the program support troop activities like maintaining camp properties and help make Girl Scout experiences accessible to all girls through financial aid to underserved communities.

Quick Cookie Facts

GSSJC is the second largest Girl Scout council in the country, serving more than 39,000 girls in 26 counties.

All cookies are priced at $6 per

Cookies come in 12 packages per

A toast to Toast-Yay! This cookie will retire after the

Caramel Chocolate Chip Gluten-Free Cookies are sold exclusively

See the order card for nutritional information or visit com. The 2025 cookie program runs through March 23.

For more information about Girl Scouts cookies, please visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies.html.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges— whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gssjc.org.