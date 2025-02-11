AMAZING PLACE RECEIVES $3 MILLION GIFT 

New Campus Named for The Hamill Foundation

HOUSTON, Tx. (February 11, 2025) . . . In an extraordinary display of generosity, The Hamill Foundation has granted Amazing Place $3 million toward improvements of existing facilities and the construction of the organization’s second location in Katy set to open in late Spring. In gratitude, Amazing Place West will be named The Hamill Foundation campus. The multi-year grant is the largest gift in the non-profit organization’s almost 30-year history. Amazing Place is committed to empowering families impacted by dementia and to advancing brain health education. The Hamill Foundation gift ensures that Amazing Place will be able to expand into rapidly growing west Houston communities with programs for those diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia, for caregiving families, and for those interested in preserving cognitive function by adapting a healthy, purpose-filled lifestyle.

“There are no words to express how meaningful this gift is to Amazing Place,” says Executive Director Tracey Brown. “Our greater Houston community is the real beneficiary, as the services we provide our region’s aging population fill a significant gap of much-needed support. We are beyond grateful to The Hamill Foundation and are proud to name our new campus in their honor.”

Amazing Place is highly acknowledged for its multidisciplinary approach to quality care for those with mild to moderate dementia. Its Day Program participants have a choice of stimulating activities in which to engage, with culinary, health and family services integrated into the offering. Also, the organization is the only area nonprofit currently offering Cognitive Stimulation Therapy for those with Mild Cognitive Impairment, a stage that can lead to dementia.

Additionally, an array of education and support programs for caregivers and friends who support loved ones is another pillar the organization offers. Finally, since up to 45%of dementia cases can be prevented with early lifestyle interventions, Amazing Place experts provide free brain health presentations and classes on memory preservation and aging independently to community, civic, corporate and faith-based entities.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia affect families in every part of the Houston area. We are delighted to help Amazing Place expand to Katy west Houston,” said Tom Brown, long-time Grants Director at The Hamill Foundation.

About The Hamill Foundation

The Hamill Foundation is dedicated to the betterment of the city that its founders, Claud B. and Marie G. Hamill, loved so much. The Foundation gives grants in four broadly defined areas of educational, scientific, charitable, and religious activities, primarily in the Houston area.

About Amazing Place

Amazing Place is governed by 16 Houston area churches and 5 At-Large members who work in collaboration with major medical institutions and dementia support organizations. It offers programs in English and Spanish, both in-person and virtually. For more information, www.amazingplacehouston.org.