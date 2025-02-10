The PERFECT Way for Kids to Spend Spring Break!

HOUSTON (Feb. 10, 2025) – For parents with a budding architect, an aspiring astronaut, or would-be computer scientist in the family, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is offering Spring Break Youth Camps from March 10-24, 2025, at our One Main campus and UHD Northwest at Lone Star College-University Park, 11440 Compaq Center West Drive.

Serving kids ages 6-14, UHD Spring Break Youth Camps include Architecture of Castles, Space Out NASA Camp, Basics of Coding, and Camp BYTE-Python Coding. For more information and to register, visit www.uhd.edu/academics/continuing-education/springcamp/

Returning this summer: UHD’s popular Summer Camp offerings, plus the Houston Rockets’ YouthBasketball 4 Skills Development Camp at UHD’s Wellness & Success Center. More to come on these exciting opportunities for kids.

For more information on UHD, visit uhd.edu.