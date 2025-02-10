Texas Game Warden Field Notes

Flushing Out a Poacher

On Nov. 2, Henderson County Game Wardens filed charges against a man for hunting without landowner consent. The wardens had been investigating the suspect since last deer season, when they found an unusual hunting blind made out of a converted port-a-potty. Unable to catch the suspect last year, wardens set up a game camera along the property line in hopes the hunter would return to hunt the same unusual blind.

On the opening morning of deer season, the camera captured the suspect walking to his “toilet stand.” Not long after, wardens confronted the hunter and he confessed to hunting without permission. Charges were filed, and the man removed the blind and feeder from the property.

Bailout Results in Bale-Out

While assisting other law enforcement agencies as part of Operation Lone Star, a Texas Game Warden and his K9 partner, Jake, were called to track a bailout suspect. Before starting their search for the bailout, though, Jake alerted to the vehicle — an indication people could be inside. However, Jake and his partner began pursuing the track of the bailout suspect and left the vehicle alone so it could be processed for evidence.

After successfully locating and aiding in the apprehension of their suspect, the game warden received a call from the agent at the scene and were surprised to learn the haybale in the bed of the truck had just flipped over and requested assistance. Officers discovered 10 undocumented individuals hiding inside the fake hay bale.

Venom and Vice

A Milam County Game Warden received a call on Feb. 1 from a concerned landlord about a tenant reportedly keeping several venomous snakes in an apartment near the Cameron ISD Middle School. Given the nature of the call and the tenant’s history, game wardens from Travis and Williamson counties, along with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with the investigation.

Upon contact, the tenant admitted to possessing multiple snakes and allowed wardens to inspect them. Inside the apartment, wardens observed what appeared to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. A field test confirmed the substance as methamphetamine, and the suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The tenant’s apartment is located within 1,000 feet of a school, placing the offense within a designated drug-free zone.

After being Mirandized, he confessed to keeping a monocled cobra, a green bush viper, rat snakes, bull snakes and approximately 25 rattlesnakes—without the required permit or a hunting license.

Due to the presence of the openly visible narcotics, wardens obtained a search warrant, which led to the discovery of additional narcotics, drug paraphernalia and more unlawfully possessed snakes. Wardens seized the reptiles and transferred them to a licensed permit holder who is equipped to care for them.

The suspect now faces multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid hunting license and a violation for the lack of a non-indigenous snake permit.

Montgomery County Landowner Ruffles Feathers with Case of Mistaken Identity

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, Texas Game Wardens received reports from a caller saying they witnessed a bald eagle shot in Montgomery County. The warden spoke to the landowner who admitted to shooting a hawk that had been harassing his chickens. While searching the property, the warden discovered an injured bald eagle hidden underneath a tarp. The landowner confessed to shooting the eagle and said he planned to try to fix its wing.

The game warden seized the eagle and transported it to a veterinary hospital, where it was evaluated and prepped for surgery to try to repair its broken wing and gunshot wound. Despite best efforts, the eagle ultimately had to be euthanized.

After completing the initial investigation, Texas Game Wardens turned the case over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which will inquire into the situation further and file necessary charges.

“While we never like to see an incident like this occur, we appreciate the caller’s prompt actions in reporting the violation so Texas Game Wardens could investigate and try to give the eagle its best chance at survival,” said Col. Ronald VanderRoest, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “We are grateful for our partnership with the USFWS who will help in the prosecution of this crime and hopefully prevent violations of this nature from occurring in the future.”

Mule Deer Mishap

In late October, a Crockett County Game Warden received a call from a ranch hand in Pecos County reporting two hunters illegally harvesting mule deer. The ranch in question operates under the Managed Lands Deer Program, allowing for extended seasons for white-tailed and mule deer. Hunters could legally harvest white-tailed deer by any lawful means at that time, but mule deer could only be harvested by lawful archery equipment until Nov. 2.

The ranch hand reported that the two hunters, who were instructed to shoot only white-tailed deer, had shot two mule deer bucks with modern firearms.

Crockett County and Brewster County Game Wardens responded the next day to interview the hunters, who admitted to shooting the bucks at last light when they saw antlers in the brush. They claimed they mistook the mule deer for white-tailed deer and took the shots as soon as the deer stood up. The wardens seized both bucks and issued citations for unlawful means and methods, warnings for taking mule deer out of season and the hunters were charged civil restitution for the two bucks.

Not the “Reel” Deal

In November, a Bowie County Game Warden received a call about an individual claiming to be an undercover game warden working the Wright Patman Lake Spillway. The caller said the supposed warden was checking fish and fishing licenses and commenting on the legality of fish being kept. The caller was able to provide a description of the individual and a license plate number registered in Arkansas.

Before Bowie County wardens, working with Arkansas Game Wardens, could visit the suspect’s house, however, the original caller reached out again to say the supposed warden was back at the spillway, making the same claims. A warden immediately headed to the spillway, where he observed the suspect in action and wearing law enforcement gear, though he was unarmed. As the suspect was heading back to his vehicle, the warden intercepted him for questioning. The man denied all claims, stating he was there because he worked for a road construction company.

After getting statements from witnesses, the warden obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect who later turned himself in. Charges are pending.

Baiting and Blasting

On Sept. 13, an Atascosa County Game Warden was monitoring a property where illegal hunting activity was suspected. After hearing several shotgun blasts, the warden entered the property and discovered two men hunting dove over bait. It was during a special white-wing only season and only two mourning doves were allowed per hunter. The hunters were intentionally over their limit of mourning dove and were still actively hunting when the warden arrived.

While investigating the incident, the warden looked through feed sacks in the bed of a truck. He was surprised to discover two cleaned out, untagged jake Rio Grande turkeys in an empty feed sack. One hunter admitted to shooting them earlier in the day and had asked the second hunter to dispose of the carcasses, which he had not yet done.

The hunters were issued citations for killing turkeys out of season, exceeding the daily bag limit of mourning doves, placing bait to attract and hunting over bait. The illegally taken game was seized and donated. Cases and civil restitution are pending.

Red Snapper Snag

On Nov. 2, Calhoun County and Victoria County Game Wardens conducted an offshore patrol out of Port O’Connor aboard the PV Birmingham to detect undocumented federal charter boats along the nine-mile line. During a routine water safety and fisheries inspection, they found a recreational vessel illegally in possession of 11 red snapper in federal waters during the federal closure.

The red snapper were measured and photographed for evidence before being donated to those in need.

Hook, Line, and Felony

On Aug. 2, Amarillo District Game Wardens were patrolling Southeast Park Lake in Randall County when they observed a man fishing from a dock. As they approached, the man and his female companion quickly attempted to leave the area.

When questioned, the man admitted he didn’t have a fishing license. While running his information through dispatch, wardens learned the man had a felony parole violation warrant. They arrested him without incident and transported him to the Randall County Jail.

After the man was booked into jail, wardens returned to their patrol truck and checked the passenger seat where the man had been sitting. One of the wardens discovered three plastic baggies that had been stuffed into the lower portion of the seat, containing approximately 20 grams of a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Upon questioning the man, he admitted to having previously used methamphetamine but claimed his girlfriend had placed them in his possession.

The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence in addition to the parole violation.