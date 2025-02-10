Texas A&M System Triples Supercomputing Capacity

$45 million investment will create world-class AI skills and an innovation hub

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System will be home to what is expected to be one of the highest-performance AI supercomputers at any North American university — an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD that will triple the university’s supercomputing capacity.

VIDIA DGX Under the agreement with World Wide Technologies Inc., an NVIDIA channel partner, the A&M System will acquire the N SuperPOD with DGX H200 systems for $45 million. This investment will make Texas A&M one of the world’s premier destinations for students and faculty looking to develop state-of-the-art AI skills and conduct cutting-edge research.

The A&M System also will make the necessary upgrades, equipment and installation costs at the West Campus Data Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Upon completion, the DGX SuperPOD will feature a total of 760 NVIDIA Hopper GPUs scaled with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. When it becomes operational, the system is expected to be one of the highest-performing academic supercomputers on the TOP500 list.

“This investment will triple our computing capacity, which will support the A&M System’s growing research initiatives, particularly in areas such as machine learning, generative AI applications, graphics rendering and scientific simulations,” said Chancellor John Sharp.

“America’s research universities are the gateway to innovation. World Wide Technology is proud to work with NVIDIA to deliver on Texas A&M University’s vision for investing in and leading the way in creating value with generative AI for all of its stakeholders,” said Shawn Rodriguez, Vice President State and Local Government & Education for World Wide Technology.

“AI supercomputers enable researchers to create innovative solutions to complex global challenges,” said Jack Wells, director of higher education and research computing at NVIDIA. “Texas A&M’s new DGX SuperPOD will help transform the university into a national AI hub, providing students and faculty with access to the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform to boost AI education and research.”

Sharp said the A&M System is committed to leveraging this supercomputing infrastructure to foster interdisciplinary collaboration, drive workforce development and contribute to Texas’ economic growth and technological advancements.

“This new supercomputer represents a monumental step forward for The Texas A&M University System,” said Mark Stone, the System’s Chief Information Officer.

