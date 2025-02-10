Home for the Holidays Gift Market Begins 18th Year with Record-Setting Season

Production Team Prepares for Spring Market and Innovative ImagineNation Kids Expo

Houston, TX (February 10, 2025) – Home for the Holidays Gift Market, operated by Henry-Bowles, Inc., recently completed its 17th season, marking 17 successful shows across Texas in 2024. With over 150,000 attendees and more than 1,000 vendors. The seasonal market has become a hallmark of spring and holiday shopping, and economic growth in cities such as Waco, Plano, Midland, Corpus Christi, Humble, Rosenberg, Katy and New Braunfels.

Founded in 2008 by Stacie Bowles, Home for the Holidays Gift Market operates multiple show brands, including Hollydays Market, Autumn Acres, Spring Market and ImagineNation Kids Expo. The fall and winter shows have become cherished community events, drawing shoppers and vendors from across the state. The Spring Market takes the show to a more colorful dynamic with flowers, pinks, greens, and fun.

Video montage feature “Spring Market”: https://tinyurl.com/hfthspringmarket (FB Video)

“Our mission has always been to support small businesses and bring communities together through unique shopping experiences,” Bowles said. “Seventeen years later, I’m proud of how far we’ve come, building not just a business but a tradition that people return to year after year.”

The economic impact of the shows extends far beyond holiday and spring cheer. Each event provides a platform for artisans, entrepreneurs and small business owners to sell their handcrafted goods, from jewelry and home décor to specialty foods and seasonal gifts. With thousands of shoppers at each show, the events drive significant revenue for local vendors and neighboring businesses.

Lisa Martinez, a long-time shopper from Dallas, has made attending the market a family tradition.

“We make a road trip out of it every year and get all our holiday shopping done,” Martinez said. “The vendors are so unique, and the atmosphere feels magical.”

For vendors, the markets serve as more than just sales events; they are opportunities to connect with loyal customers and expand their businesses.

“This show has been life-changing for our small business,” said Tom Reynolds, a returning vendor specializing in custom woodworking. “We’ve built a loyal customer base and tripled our revenue compared to when we first started.”

As the Spring Market begins in March, Home for the Holidays Gift Market is already planning its incredible ImagineNation Kids Expo (ImagineNationExpo.com) as well. Organizers encourage shoppers to plan ahead and experience the memories and discoveries all over again.

For event details and updates, visit www.HomeForTheHolidaysGiftMarket.com.