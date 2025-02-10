Family Place Libraries™ Project Grant Recipients Announced by State Library

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is pleased to announce the 2025 Family Place Libraries™ Project Grant Recipients.

Burnet County Library System

El Paso Public Library

Irving Public Library

Laredo Public Library

McAllen Public Library

Navasota Public Library

Lubbock Public Library

Schertz Public Library

Sergeant Fernando de la Rosa Memorial Library

Sherman Public Library

TSLAC initiated this project in 2015 to help public libraries address early learning with a goal of ensuring that all children enter school ready and able to learn. The purpose is to create a welcoming, family-centered environment that empowers caregivers of young children as they become their child’s first teachers.

This project will provide funding for the training and equipment necessary for each library to:

Host workshops for children ages 0-3 and their caregivers.

Develop an interactive space for this age group to play and learn in the library.

Forge strong partnerships with organizations serving young children and their families.

A grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) covers tuition for up to two staff members to attend the in-state Family Place Libraries™ Training Institute and three years of follow-up and support from the Middle Country Public Library. Using state funds, TSLAC provides each qualifying attendee up to $700 in travel reimbursement to attend the training and each library up to $6,000 to assist with the development of their Family Place program.

Grant applications for the next TSLAC Family Place Libraries™ Project cohort will open again in fall 2025. Libraries are encourages to apply and may familiarize themselves with the program requirements through the 2025 Notice of Funding Opportunity. More information can be found on the website at www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/familyplace.