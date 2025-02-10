Cornyn Joins Pfluger-led Resolution to Block Biden’s Waste Emission Charge

Congressional Review Act Resolution of Disapproval Will Alleviate Burden on U.S. Domestic Energy Production

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) last week cosponsored a bicameral Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval led in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) to block the implementation of the Biden administration’s waste emissions charge on oil and natural gas systems, which was passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022:

“The Biden administration’s progressive energy policies resulted in record-high energy prices for American consumers and harmed the booming energy industry in Texas and beyond,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am proud to join this CRA alongside Republican colleagues in both chambers to prevent the previous administration’s misguided waste emissions charge on oil and natural gas systems from going into effect.”

“As part of his war on energy, former President Biden took radical steps to end fossil fuels during his administration which hurt the hardworking energy producers in my district who have worked diligently to increase production while fueling our allies abroad,” said Rep. Pfluger. “Biden’s burdensome natural gas tax has handicapped technological innovation, reduced supplies of affordable energy, and increased both costs and emissions. With President Trump back in office, it is time to restore American energy dominance – which is why I am proud to lead this CRA to rescind this ill-conceived natural gas tax.”

This resolution is led in the Senate by Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) and cosponsored by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Lee (R-UT), James Lankford (R-OK), Katie Britt (R-AL), Steve Daines (R-MT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), James Risch (R-ID), Rick Scott (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rand Paul (R-KY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Jim Justice (R-WV), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), John Kennedy (R-LA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Ricketts (R-NE), and John Barrasso (R-WY).

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.