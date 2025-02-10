CenterPoint Energy Foundation announces donation of backup generator to the Trini Mendenhall Community Center as part of its Community Generator Donation Program

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is donating funds for 21 backup generators at key locations throughout CenterPoint’s 12-county Greater Houston region.

Houston – Feb. 10, 2025 – Through a collaborative effort with the Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey’s Office and other community partners, CenterPoint Energy will host an event to announce the donation of a backup generator to the Trini Mendenhall Community Center by the CenterPoint Energy Foundation on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Community Generator Donation Program is part of CenterPoint’s commitment to improving resiliency across its service territory and working closely with community partners to achieve this important goal. The back-up generators will help provide support for critical community partners during major weather events or other emergencies and will be funded through a $5 million grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation at no cost to customers. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a charitable giving organization focused on strengthening the quality of life in the communities served by the company. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

What: CenterPoint Energy Community Generator Donation Announcement In partnership with Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey’s Office, CenterPoint will host an event to announce a donation from its Community Generator Donation Program to support community resiliency. Where: Trini Mendenhall Community Center 1414 Wirt Road, Houston, Texas 77055 When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 2:30 p.m. Who: Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and other community partners, and CenterPoint Energy executives.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.