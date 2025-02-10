Can the Master Gardeners have one more quick plug for our fruit tree sale on Feb. 15?

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are hosting their 25th Annual Fruit Tree Sale on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. until noon (or until sold out) in Barn H at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Texas 36 S. in Rosenberg. The sale will include 75 varieties of fruit trees, berries and tropicals/sub-tropicals with approximately 1,000 different plants available. Master Gardeners will answer shoppers’ questions about trees. All citrus trees at the sale are certified to be disease-free. Sales proceeds support the nonprofit Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Inc. The group focuses on providing research-backed horticulture advice to county residents in support of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Learn more at https://fbmg.org/…/fort-bend-master-gardeners-2025…/