Attorney General Ken Paxton Continues Fight to Protect Girls’ Sports in Texas and Announces Investigation into Hutto ISD and Richardson ISD

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton is continuing his efforts to investigate and hold accountable any school district or official who openly disregards Texas law protecting the integrity of women’s athletics.

After demanding documents from Dallas Independent School District (“ISD”) and Irving ISD, the Office of the Attorney General has now sent letters to the Superintendents of Hutto ISD and Richardson ISD. The information requests were sent after it was made public that officials at both districts openly conveyed that they could circumvent Texas law for the sake of enabling biological boys to compete in girls’ sports.

“The woke school officials endangering female athletes and trying to undermine girls’ athletics by letting boys compete should know that there will be consequences for all unlawful activity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all documents to determine if these comments are reflective of a systematic, district-wide effort to ignore the law and allow boys to play in girls’ sports. If they are, I can fully assure you that those liable will face justice.”

Hutto ISD’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director, Keyawna Glaze, advised parents about “workarounds” to allow a male student to participate in girls’ sports by changing the sex of his birth certificate. Richardson ISD’s Executive Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Angie Lee, said to a parent that if their male high school student stayed overnight at a hotel on a school trip, he would be allowed to share a room with female students. Lee also implied that the district allows male students to participate in girls’ sports.

