14 Harmony Public Schools campuses named official Texas ‘State Schools of Character’

[TEXAS] – Fourteen campuses from Harmony Public Schools were named official Texas “State Schools of Character” Tuesday for their outstanding efforts in promoting cultures of character in their schools and communities.

The awards were announced this week by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools.

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Only 98 campuses total in America earned the honor. The 14 Harmony campuses selected are:

Harmony School of Innovation-Austin

Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso (Middle/HS)

Harmony School of Innovation-Grand Prairie

Harmony School of Innovation-Houston

Harmony School of Innovation-Laredo

Harmony Science Academy-Austin

Harmony Science Academy-Beaumont (Middle/HS)

Harmony Science Academy-Bryan

Harmony Science Academy-Euless

Harmony Science Academy-Katy (Elementary)

Harmony Science Academy-Katy (4-7)

Harmony Science Academy-Laredo

Harmony Science Academy-San Antonio

Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land

Additionally, Harmony’s North Texas Secondary District, comprised of middle and high school campuses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Waco, also was named an official State District of Character. Only four other districts in the U.S. earned the honor.

“Harmony is incredibly proud to celebrate these schools for being named official Texas State Schools of Character by Character.org,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our educators, students, and families in fostering a culture of integrity, respect, and excellence. Character education is at the heart of shaping future leaders, and we couldn’t be more honored to see our schools setting the standard.”

Forty other Harmony campuses previously earned the honor, which remains with campuses for five years after designation. Twenty of those campuses also won National School of Character honors, making Harmony the most awarded school system in America by Character.org.

Each of these schools has put into place a comprehensive, multi-year approach to character education that inspires their students to understand, care about and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens. The schools then underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve their certification, documenting how they have implemented character education best practices and structures at each school.

“These schools and districts have put into place an initiative that equips and empowers their staff to reinforce and model a range of positive core values that will shape and form the hearts, minds, and choices of their students,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, Character.org’s President.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

