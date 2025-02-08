Wellness on Wheels: Free Health Services and Family Fun

Coming TODAY, February 8

Harris County Public Health’s mobile event will offer health screenings, pet services, raffles, and more!

HOUSTON – The Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event is set to roll into the Community of Faith Church, located at 1024 Pinemont Dr. #100, Houston, TX 77091, on Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event, hosted by Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in partnership with Harris County Precinct 1, promises a day of affordable health services and free entertainment for the whole family.

Attendees will have access to various health services from HCPH’s Health Services mobile units, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, free vaccinations, dental screenings, and fluoride applications for children. Additionally, the event will offer HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI) testing, lead poisoning testing, and referrals to health services.

In addition to health services, the event will feature health education sessions covering topics such as gun violence prevention, chronic disease management, and food and water safety. The event will provide free pet services, including vaccinations and microchipping (two-pet limit per household, 50-pet maximum).

The event will feature music, face painting, raffles, and more. As we remain committed to serving all Harris County precincts, our Wellness on Wheels events will continue throughout 2025. Mark your calendars for our upcoming events on April 5, May 10, June 6, August 1, and December 13! Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates and more details about when we’ll be in your community.

The Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event is free and open to all Harris County community members. All services are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information about the event, check out HCPH’s Facebook event page. For general information about HCPH’s services, visit hcphtx.org.