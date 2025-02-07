FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES HONORED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF LIBRARY EXCELLENCE AWARD

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) has been recognized by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA) — an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League — with the 2024 Achievement of Library Excellence Award for its distinguished work in providing innovative programs and services to the people of Fort Bend County.

Of the 542 public libraries in Texas, only 102 received this award in 2024.

To successfully receive the award, libraries must exhibit excellence in each of ten categories:

Services to underserved populations through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other organizations, or special collections;

Innovative and effective marketing materials highlighting services and publicity about specific library programs;

Collaboration with community organizations;

Enhanced service to the public either through an increase in service or additional type of services;

Literacy support for all ages;

Digital inclusion through public internet access, digital literacy training, and online library services;

Workforce-development support;

Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families;

Professional training opportunities for staff at all levels; and

Other services that support community, demonstrating how the library served the community with excellence during the past year.

Fort Bend County Libraries demonstrated distinction with a number of its many programs and services, some of which include the Teacher in the Library program at the Mission Bend and Missouri City Branches, the Lawyer in the Library service at the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library, and collaborations with The George Foundation, The Live Oak Playhouse, and Houston Grand Opera’s Opera to Go program.

FBCL was also recognized for collaborating with the Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office to provide cooling centers during county emergencies like Hurricane Beryl. These efforts helped the community to stay connected with family members, continue to access their digital banking and working needs, keep informed with local news, and find recovery resources.

The library system’s concerted efforts toward celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Fort Bend County were also noted. FBCL recognizes numerous cultural events throughout the year, including a Multicultural Festival, Lunar New Year celebrations, Hispanic Heritage Month events, and Black History Month, to name a few.

FBCL’s commitment to supporting the literacy and multilingual needs of the county was also recognized. The library system’s ESL Conversation Circles, early-literacy initiatives like the Summer Reading Challenge, and online practice tests for the GED, U.S. citizenship, college SATs, and career certifications were of particular note.

The library system was also recognized for its development of a system-wide ADA-compliant Style Guide and review process that would ensure visual accessibility on social media, promotional materials, and program presentations.

“This award represents the hard work and dedication of the FBCL staff,” said Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. “We will continue to provide outstanding services and programs to meet the needs of our diverse community.”