DPS Increases Enforcement for Sunday’s Big Game

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds football fans, and anyone out on the roads, to drive responsibly ahead of Super Bowl LIX this weekend. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 9, DPS will be increasing enforcement efforts statewide to ensure everyone has a safe Super Bowl weekend.

“Getting behind the wheel when you’re impaired is never okay,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “So, as you plan to enjoy the game this weekend with family and friends, it’s important to include a safe and sober ride in those plans. Our Troopers will be out on the roads making sure people are following the laws, so we need you to also step up and make a responsible decision so everyone gets home safely—it’s the only way we all win.”

DPS Troopers will increase patrols throughout the day on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 12:01 a.m. until midnight as part of the nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative. Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving under the influence and people who are not wearing their seat belts.

DPS offers the following tips for Super Bowl Sunday:

Don’t drink and drive . If you plan to have alcohol at a place other than your home, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation.

. If you plan to have alcohol at a place other than your home, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped. In December, Governor Greg Abbott released a Move Over, Slow Down PSA, which is available here.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped. In December, Governor Greg Abbott released a Move Over, Slow Down PSA, which is available here. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

. If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law. Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

— allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver licenses.

DPS also reminds Texans about the iWatchTexas program, a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. It’s especially important to be vigilant as people gather for large events. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.

Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.