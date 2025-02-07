Back-to-Back Champs, Katy ISD Students Best Spelling Bee—Again

KATY, TX [February 7, 2025] – Repeating their skillfulness at spelling , Beckendorff Junior High sixth-grader Arnav Vijay and Beck Junior High sixth-grader Sahith Iyer will represent Katy ISD at the upcoming 2025 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee. As fifth graders, the pair were named District champions last year. – Repeating their skillfulness at spelling , Beckendorff Junior High sixth-grader Arnav Vijay and Beck Junior High sixth-grader Sahith Iyer will represent Katy ISD at the upcoming 2025 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee. As fifth graders, the pair were named District champions last year.

This year’s bee featured the top 60 spellers from across the District’s elementary and junior high schools, and once again Vijay and Iyer outlasted the formidable competition.

“It is so special for a student to win a district spelling bee, and so to have Arnav and Sahith win the bee twice is incredible,” said Nina Anderson, English Language Arts Coordinator for Secondary Curriculum and Instruction in Katy ISD. “We are so proud of them and wish them success in the regional bee.”

The 2025 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee will be hosted by Houston Community College on March 22 and include the top spellers from 22 counties across southeast Texas. The top three spellers from the regional bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held in Washington, D.C., where they will compete to become the national champion.