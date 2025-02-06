TDLR Safeguards Consumers With Online List of Revoked Licenses

Complete TDLR administrative penalties list also available

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) maintains a database of all violations that resulted in administrative orders during the past two years – including penalties and license revocations and suspensions, as well as people who have been issued cease and desist orders because of unlicensed activity.

TDLR ordered a McAllen resident to cease and desist in operating a laser hair removal studio and performing laser hair removal until she is properly licensed to do so. The order was issued on December 18.

The most recent license revocations include:

A permanent massage establishment revocation for a massage establishment in Laredo and a lifelong student permit and massage therapist license revocation for the people who were operating the massage establishment, which was ordered closed by TDLR for suspected participation in human trafficking.

An esthetician license in San Juan, Texas, was revoked for failing to comply with a previous order of the TDLR Executive Director.

A cosmetology license in Mission was revoked for failing to comply with a previous order of the TDLR Executive Director.

A master electrician license in San Antonio was revoked and an administrative penalty of $15,000 assessed for three violations of evading responsibility to a client or employer. The licensee is also required to issue a refund to the complainants in the cases.

A barber establishment and a barbering license was revoked for failing to comply with a previous order of the TDLR Executive Director.

A massage therapist student permit in Arlington was revoked and the student ordered to pay a $5,000 administrative penalty for engaging in sexual contact during a session with a client.

TDLR cares about consumer health and safety, and the department maintains an active inspection and enforcement program to ensure that licensees provide safe and reliable services. TDLR urges consumers to check whether service providers have the appropriate license and to report service providers who perform unsafe or shoddy work.

Most licensees are happy to provide their license number. If they are reluctant to share it with you, you may want to find another service provider who is willing to validate they are licensed.

