Sen. Cruz, Rep. Jackson Introduce Legislation to Bring Cutting-Edge Technological Training to Sheppard Air Force Base

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced the Advancing Innovation and Maintenance through Headquarters for Instruction, Growth, and High-Tech Training (AIM HIGH) Act. The legislation would establish an Air Force Technical Training Center of Excellence at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, which would function as a state-of-the-art training center and position Texas at the forefront of military and technical training. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13) introduced parallel legislation in the House of Representatives.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “America’s military strength depends on the skill and readiness of our servicemembers. Providing them with the best training centers and equipment is of the utmost importance. The AIM HIGH Act will establish Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, as the nation’s center of excellence for cutting-edge technological education, ensuring the U.S. Air Force remains the world’s most advanced and capable fighting force.”

Rep. Jackson said, “Sheppard Air Force Base is vital to the continued success of Texas’ Thirteenth Congressional District and the national security of our great nation. As a Member of the House Armed Services Committee, advocating for Sheppard’s growth has been one of my top priorities. This legislation aims to elevate critical support functions within our military. By establishing a Technical Training Center of Excellence, we will create new opportunities for the next generation of airmen while ensuring our Air Force remains at the forefront of technical training innovation. I’m proud to work alongside my friend, Senator Cruz, in advocating for this crucial initiative and will continue to push for its inclusion in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.”

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

During the 118th Congress, Sen. Cruz introduced the Air Force Technical Training Center of Excellence Act as a standalone bill in 2024 and an amendment to the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

About Sheppard Air Force Base:

Texas’ Sheppard AFB is home to the Air Force’s largest technical training wing, the 82nd Training Wing, as well as the 80th Flying Training Wing, the world’s only internationally manned and managed flying training program.

Sheppard AFB trains pilots and maintainers as well as the propulsion, avionics maintenance, flight equipment, fuels, munitions, and aerospace ground equipment specialists needed to keep planes in the air, and the civil engineers, plumbers, telecommunications specialists, and electricians. It graduates more than 65,000 Airmen annually in roughly 1,000 courses across 73 career fields.

Sheppard AFB is also home to the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) program headquarters. ENJJPT is the world’s only multi-nationally managed and conducted flying training program, designed to train fighter pilots for 14 NATO partner nations. The program is a critical component of the U.S. Air Force’s and NATO’s pilot training pipeline, emphasizing coalition interoperability and high-quality aviation instruction.