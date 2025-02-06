More Than Half-a-Hundred Katy ISD Student Musicians Net State’s Highest Honor

KATY, TX [February 5, 2025] – Carrying on the legacy of excellence in fine arts, 54 Katy ISD students were selected for All-State honors in band, choir and orchestra, securing the state’s highest honor for students in music. These students represent the elite, top 2.6 percent of student musicians in Texas following a highly competitive selection process that began with nearly 70,000 students from across the state.

“Congratulations to these students for achieving this incredible statewide recognition; students range from their first time earning this recognition to their fourth time achieving this honor,” said Damon Archer, executive director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “I commend their dedicated teachers for their work in leading these talented students and helping them achieve such high-profile recognition.”

Each year, the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) sponsors the prestigious All-State competition, welcoming student musicians from the organization’s 33 regions. Students audition before a panel of judges who rank each entrant for advancement to the area round, and from there, the highest-ranking musicians are selected for their respective All-State ensemble. Katy ISD had four students that were ranked number one in the state on their instrument: Caleb Elrod (Katy), Leah Wu (Tompkins), Parham Vakili (Seven Lakes) and Brayden Sanchez (Jordan).

All-State musicians participate in four days of rehearsal during the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention, performing before thousands of attendees from across the country and around the world. This year’s convention will be held Feb. 12-15, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Name  Ensemble  School 
Lakshya Deshpande Choir Cinco Ranch High School
Lucy Ebben Orchestra Cinco Ranch High School
Ryan Gover Band Cinco Ranch High School
Micah Marsh Choir Cinco Ranch High School
Ian Pelton Band Cinco Ranch High School
Srisamhita Ponnapalli Choir Cinco Ranch High School
George Stevens Band Cinco Ranch High School
Ava Cooper Choir Jordan High School
Samantha Cui Orchestra Jordan High School
Jeweet Fang Orchestra Jordan High School
Michael Guo Orchestra Jordan High School
Jacob Jang Orchestra Jordan High School
Pranav Kelwada Orchestra Jordan High School
Zach Lim Orchestra Jordan High School
Christian Olowookere Choir Jordan High School
Brian Rhee Orchestra Jordan High School
Brayden Sanchez Band Jordan High School
Sasha Shetty Choir Jordan High School
Kelvin Sun Orchestra Jordan High School
Maxwell Tang Orchestra Jordan High School
Nathan Xu Orchestra Jordan High School
Huanran (Henry) Yu Orchestra Jordan High School
Caleb Elrod Band Katy High School
Zoe Guess Choir Katy High School
Adryan Pineda Band Katy High School
Mackenzie Simkins Choir Katy High School
Joyce Tan Orchestra Katy High School
Walter Bryant Choir Paetow High School
Jude Sepulveda Orchestra Paetow High School
Joshua Corrigan Band Seven Lakes High School
Austin Falck Band Seven Lakes High School
Grace Gamel Choir Seven Lakes High School
Samir Gandhi Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Robert Garcia Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Kevin Hu Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Jenna Lee Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Avery Lindsey Choir Seven Lakes High School
ChenXi Ling Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Olivia Owen Band Seven Lakes High School
Shugo Sakamoto Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Lauren Son Choir Seven Lakes High School
Bill Sun Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Parham Vakili Orchestra Seven Lakes High School
Avika Nimmagadda Band Taylor High School
Jennifer Park Band Taylor High School
Sophia Tang Orchestra Taylor High School
Javier Bustillos Band Tompkins High School
Arjun Chandupatla Orchestra Tompkins High School
David Escobar Choir Tompkins High School
Jake Jiang Orchestra Tompkins High School
Kendall Porter Orchestra Tompkins High School
Sreya Sreejith Choir Tompkins High School
Leah Wu Band Tompkins High School
Crystal Yang Orchestra Tompkins High School