More Than Half-a-Hundred Katy ISD Student Musicians Net State’s Highest Honor

KATY, TX [February 5, 2025] – Carrying on the legacy of excellence in fine arts, 54 Katy ISD students were selected for All-State honors in band, choir and orchestra, securing the state’s highest honor for students in music. These students represent the elite, top 2.6 percent of student musicians in Texas following a highly competitive selection process that began with nearly 70,000 students from across the state.
“Congratulations to these students for achieving this incredible statewide recognition; students range from their first time earning this recognition to their fourth time achieving this honor,” said Damon Archer, executive director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “I commend their dedicated teachers for their work in leading these talented students and helping them achieve such high-profile recognition.”
Each year, the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) sponsors the prestigious All-State competition, welcoming student musicians from the organization’s 33 regions. Students audition before a panel of judges who rank each entrant for advancement to the area round, and from there, the highest-ranking musicians are selected for their respective All-State ensemble. Katy ISD had four students that were ranked number one in the state on their instrument: Caleb Elrod (Katy), Leah Wu (Tompkins), Parham Vakili (Seven Lakes) and Brayden Sanchez (Jordan).
All-State musicians participate in four days of rehearsal during the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention, performing before thousands of attendees from across the country and around the world. This year’s convention will be held Feb. 12-15, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.
|Name
|Ensemble
|School
|Lakshya Deshpande
|Choir
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Lucy Ebben
|Orchestra
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Ryan Gover
|Band
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Micah Marsh
|Choir
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Ian Pelton
|Band
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Srisamhita Ponnapalli
|Choir
|Cinco Ranch High School
|George Stevens
|Band
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Ava Cooper
|Choir
|Jordan High School
|Samantha Cui
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Jeweet Fang
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Michael Guo
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Jacob Jang
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Pranav Kelwada
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Zach Lim
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Christian Olowookere
|Choir
|Jordan High School
|Brian Rhee
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Brayden Sanchez
|Band
|Jordan High School
|Sasha Shetty
|Choir
|Jordan High School
|Kelvin Sun
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Maxwell Tang
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Nathan Xu
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Huanran (Henry) Yu
|Orchestra
|Jordan High School
|Caleb Elrod
|Band
|Katy High School
|Zoe Guess
|Choir
|Katy High School
|Adryan Pineda
|Band
|Katy High School
|Mackenzie Simkins
|Choir
|Katy High School
|Joyce Tan
|Orchestra
|Katy High School
|Walter Bryant
|Choir
|Paetow High School
|Jude Sepulveda
|Orchestra
|Paetow High School
|Joshua Corrigan
|Band
|Seven Lakes High School
|Austin Falck
|Band
|Seven Lakes High School
|Grace Gamel
|Choir
|Seven Lakes High School
|Samir Gandhi
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Robert Garcia
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Kevin Hu
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Jenna Lee
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Avery Lindsey
|Choir
|Seven Lakes High School
|ChenXi Ling
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Olivia Owen
|Band
|Seven Lakes High School
|Shugo Sakamoto
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Lauren Son
|Choir
|Seven Lakes High School
|Bill Sun
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Parham Vakili
|Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School
|Avika Nimmagadda
|Band
|Taylor High School
|Jennifer Park
|Band
|Taylor High School
|Sophia Tang
|Orchestra
|Taylor High School
|Javier Bustillos
|Band
|Tompkins High School
|Arjun Chandupatla
|Orchestra
|Tompkins High School
|David Escobar
|Choir
|Tompkins High School
|Jake Jiang
|Orchestra
|Tompkins High School
|Kendall Porter
|Orchestra
|Tompkins High School
|Sreya Sreejith
|Choir
|Tompkins High School
|Leah Wu
|Band
|Tompkins High School
|Crystal Yang
|Orchestra
|Tompkins High School