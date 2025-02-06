More Than Half-a-Hundred Katy ISD Student Musicians Net State’s Highest Honor

KATY, TX [February 5, 2025] – Carrying on the legacy of excellence in fine arts, 54 Katy ISD students were selected for All-State honors in band, choir and orchestra, securing the state’s highest honor for students in music. These students represent the elite, top 2.6 percent of student musicians in Texas following a highly competitive selection process that began with nearly 70,000 students from across the state.

“Congratulations to these students for achieving this incredible statewide recognition; students range from their first time earning this recognition to their fourth time achieving this honor,” said Damon Archer, executive director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “I commend their dedicated teachers for their work in leading these talented students and helping them achieve such high-profile recognition.”

Each year, the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) sponsors the prestigious All-State competition, welcoming student musicians from the organization’s 33 regions. Students audition before a panel of judges who rank each entrant for advancement to the area round, and from there, the highest-ranking musicians are selected for their respective All-State ensemble. Katy ISD had four students that were ranked number one in the state on their instrument: Caleb Elrod (Katy), Leah Wu (Tompkins), Parham Vakili (Seven Lakes) and Brayden Sanchez (Jordan).

All-State musicians participate in four days of rehearsal during the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention, performing before thousands of attendees from across the country and around the world. This year’s convention will be held Feb. 12-15, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.