Leadership Katy Cohort Learns More about Hands-On Learning 

Career & Technical Classes, Agricultural Education courses highlight Katy ISD’s diverse offerings

KATY, TX [February 5, 2025] – Members of this year’s Leadership Katy cohort stepped back in time as they toured cutting-edge career and technical education (CTE) classes at Katy High School, accompanied by Katy ISD administrators, Principal Rick Hull and other district leaders. The cohort also met with CTE program students and teachers, gaining a greater perspective on the value and importance of career preparation and the many ways the District is equipping students for success.

“As business and community leaders, I want you to see how we’re equipping our students to enter college or the workforce,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, chief academic officer in Katy ISD. “When students walk across that stage, we want to make sure that they’re ready for the world.”

The touring cohort members stopped by CTE classes aligned with some of the top job-creating industries, including health science; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); audio and visual arts; and agricultural science to see how educators are preparing students for their chosen career pathways.

To see how jobs-ready skills are being shared with students, the cohort ended its morning at the Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center and saw how Katy ISD provides unparalleled learning opportunities to students seeking future careers in agriculture. The unique center offers singular agricultural experiences to students and supports the District’s FFA programs and upcoming Livestock Show and Rodeo. Katy ISD’s ag education courses further cement the District’s historical ties to Katy’s agricultural heritage.

“The Chamber’s Leadership Katy program provides area business leaders with an unequaled look at education across the area, and what better way for our members to start the day than by visiting the District’s flagship campus, Katy High School,” said Matthew Ferraro, president and CEO of the Katy Area Chamber. “Through this program, our members become more informed about how vital education is a part of our community’s overall health.”

Leadership Katy is a business leadership development program that brings aspiring future business leaders together to address key business issues in the Katy community. Visit www.katychamber.com/leadership-katy to learn more.

Leadership Katy 2025 Tour Photo Gallery