Healthy Habits Promote Strong, Healthy Teeth – Tooth Decay is Preventable

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month

HOUSTON – Smile bright this February! February is National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM), an annual observance emphasizing the importance of preventive dental care and healthy habits that promote good oral health in children. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is committed to educating community members about the benefits of good oral health for children, their caregivers, and others. Join us as we share family-friendly tips to ensure that little teeth and healthy habits result in big smiles for years to come!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases among children in the U.S. while also being one of the most preventable. By age 9, half of children have had cavities in their primary (baby) or permanent teeth. Children aged 6 to 9 coming from lower-income households were more than twice as likely (25%) to have untreated cavities than children from higher-income households (10%).

“Dental health for children is important to developing healthy dental habits early, preventing childhood cavities, and educating parents and caregivers about the importance of maintaining oral health as a part of their child’s overall health,” said Dr. Kila Johnson, Director of HCPH’s Dental Service program.” Recognizing the importance of early prevention, HCPH promotes ‘first tooth, first dental visit’ to encourage parents to bring their child in for their first dental visit as early as 6 months and no later than the 1st birthday. HCPH dental programs increase access to care for families across Harris County by providing dental services and oral health education in our clinics, mobile dental clinics, and our school-based programs.”

HCPH encourages families to adopt the following simple steps to help children maintain optimal oral health:

Limit drinks and food with added sugar, including fruit drinks, cookies, and candy.

Provide children with food items with good sources of calcium and healthier foods such as fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Brush teeth twice a day using fluoride toothpaste.

Encourage flossing once a day.

Schedule routine dental visits at least once every six months.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) dental clinics in Pasadena and Humble provide dental services to children and adolescents who are underinsured or uninsured, particularly those participating in public insurance programs, such as CHIP and Medicaid.

To improve access to dental services for Harris County children, HCPH utilizes the Smile Saver Services program. The program works with Harris County school districts and community partners to promote the importance of oral health by delivering preventive dental services to children.

Please visit our Dental Health & Prevention webpage for more information about our programs. To schedule a dental appointment for your child, please call (832) 927-7350.