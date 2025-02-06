Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee Takes Legal Action Against Wastewater Facility for Water Quality Violations

Houston, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has filed a lawsuit against Roving Meadows Utilities, Inc. and secured a court order to temporarily stop its Crosby wastewater treatment facility from continuing serious water quality violations that threaten public health.

“Clean water is a basic necessity—families shouldn’t have to worry about bacteria or sewage in their water,” said County Attorney Menefee. “When we find bacteria levels more than 1,000 times the legal limit, we have to act fast to protect Harris County residents.”

Harris County Pollution Control Services inspected the facility seven times between March 2021 and January 2025. During these inspections multiple violations were found, including extremely high levels of E. coli bacteria and raw sewage leaking directly onto the ground.

The facility, located at 3806 Farm-to-Market Road 1942, releases wastewater into local county ditches that feed into Trinity-San Jacinto Coastal Basin. Despite repeated warnings, the company has failed to fix the problem.

“What makes this case particularly concerning is the potential threat to public health and the environment, and the unwillingness to correct these violations,” Menefee added. “Enough is enough. If you break the law and put people at risk, we will hold you accountable.”

The County Attorney’s office is also asking the court to force the company to fix its treatment processes, improve monitoring, and immediately report any future violations.

Residents with concerns about water quality can contact Harris County Pollution Control Services by visiting their website at pcs.harriscountytx.gov.