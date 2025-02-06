Fort Bend Christian Academy Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent  to Continue Athletic Careers at Collegiate Level

Sugar Land, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy students and families gathered on campus on Wednesday, February 5, to celebrate six outstanding athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

Talon Abraham has committed to play football for McMurry University, an NCAA Division III program. Talon, who has been playing football for five years, joined FBCA this past season. He was named First Team All-District Honorable Mention. His favorite moment from his time at FBCA was defeating Second Baptist during the regular season. While at McMurry, he plans to study business management and marketing.

Tyler Currie has committed to play Division I football at the Air Force Academy in the Mountain West Conference. Tyler, a four-year letterman at FBCA, has been playing football for 13 years. He has earned multiple accolades, including 2024 First Team All-District Defense, 2024 Academic All-State and 2024 Honorable Mention All-State. His favorite football memory was catching the game-winning touchdown in the playoffs against Regents during his sophomore year. Tyler plans to major in engineering at the Air Force Academy.

Ian Harper has committed to play football for Oklahoma Baptist University, an NCAA Division II program. Ian has been playing football for seven years and joined FBCA this season. He has earned First Team All-District, Second Team All-State and Academic All-State honors, as well as the FBCA Offensive Lineman Award. His favorite football moment was pancaking a defensive lineman during the Tomball Christian game, and his favorite game was the playoff win over Woodlands Christian. Ian plans to major in cybersecurity at OBU.

Cannon Kampwerth has committed to play football at Texas Wesleyan University, a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Cannon, who has been playing football for eight years, spent the last two seasons at FBCA. He has earned First Team All-District running back, Second Team All-District linebacker and Academic All-State honors, as well as a spot on the All Private School Offense Team. His favorite football moment was defeating Second Baptist, and his favorite memory at FBCA was leading the team to a 5-0 district record after starting the season 1-4. He plans to study business at Texas Wesleyan.

Nico Lara has committed to play football for Northwestern Oklahoma State University, an NCAA Division II program in the Great American Conference. Nico, who has been playing football for nine years, spent the last two seasons at FBCA. He has been awarded First Team All-State, First Team All-District twice, Defensive Player of the Year in the district and FBCA Defensive Team MVP twice, among other accolades. His favorite memory was securing a win against Second Baptist with a game-saving interception and celebrating in their gym. Nico plans to major in accounting at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

TJ Smith has committed to play football for Oklahoma Baptist University, an NCAA Division II program in the Great American Conference. TJ has been playing football for six years, with the last three seasons at FBCA. He has earned Second Team All-District honors as both a wide receiver and defensive back, as well as Academic All-State recognition. His favorite memory from his time at FBCA was being coached by his father, Coach Tyrone Smith. TJ plans to major in engineering at OBU.

“Signing to play at the collegiate level is a defining moment in the journey of a student-athlete. At FBCA, we take immense pride in celebrating their hard work, dedication, and commitment,” said Richard Lazarou, Director of Athletics. “We are excited to see all they will accomplish as they take this next step in their academic and athletic careers.”