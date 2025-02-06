Cast Theatrical To Hold Auditions for HARVEY by Mary Chase

Rosenberg, TX – Cast Theatrical will be holding auditions for Harvey, written by Mary Chase, on February 10 and 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Cast Theatrical Company, located at 1909 Avenue G in Downtown Rosenberg.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No preparation in advance is required.

Harvey is the story of Elwood, who insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. The trouble is that Harvey is an invisible six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae—Veta tries to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium.

A total of 12 roles are available, for 6 men and 6 women. All performers 17 years and older, regardless of performing experience, are encouraged to audition.

“Our theatre is welcoming to performers of all levels,” said John Bevil, President of Cast’s Board of Directors. “Our performers come from varied backgrounds – some picked up acting recently or later in life, while many are seasoned performers with professional experience under their belt; but what we all have in common is we come back to Cast Theatrical time and time again out of pure love for live theatre.”

Rehearsals will typically take place three times per week for most weeks on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 7 and 10 p.m.

Performances will run March 28 – April 13; Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. and on Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.