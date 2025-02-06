Boarding Home Task Force Shuts Down Unlicensed Facility, Occupants Relocated

Harris County, Texas — Today, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office (HCFMO), along with the Harris County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) and Texas Adult Protective Services (APS), relocated five residents from an unlicensed boarding home located in the 3600 Block of Lancaster Walk Dr., Houston, TX 77066, due to unsafe living conditions. One occupant was transported to the hospital.

Upon inspection, officials discovered that the unlicensed boarding home had several safety hazards, including open and exposed electrical wiring, non-working smoke alarms, and blocked emergency exits. HCFMO issued a failing inspection report, violation, and stop work order.

The regulations for boarding homes serve to safeguard the health, safety, and general welfare of residents from potential abuse, neglect, exploitation, and fraud. These homes are locally regulated, and to comply with regulations, they must receive fire and life safety inspections annually to renew permits. An investigation into its operation is still ongoing.

To learn more about boarding homes and what to look out for, please visit our boarding home webpage. If you encounter any unsafe or unlicensed boarding homes or care facilities, please report them via email to fmosupoort@fmo.hctx.net.